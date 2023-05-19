An Ontario couple has gifted the Town of Tignish with a new welcome sign.
Installed on May 7, the 73 feet wide and 26 feet high sign that lights up at night arches over Route 2 at the entrance of the town.
Al Way has been coming to Tignish for the last 15 years. His partner, Faye LeClair-Patterson, grew up in the area and continues to have close links to the town.
“We wanted a sign that captured the essence of our town and reflected the pride we have in our community,” said Ms LeClair-Patterson. “We believe this new sign does just that.”
Mr Way developed the design, coordinated all the approvals and provided the steel to build the sign. He also brought together local people and businesses to construct and erect the sign.
“What I found since coming to Tignish, is there’s a lot of history there,” said Mr Way. “It wasn’t really well known and through discussions from people throughout the community, we thought we should do something for the community that would help to show that it’s a special place.”
Along with Mr Way, a small group of private businesses donated their labour, materials and equipment towards the project. Those included Perry’s Construction, Martin’s Machine Shop, Gaudet’s Electrical Services Ltd, Gaudette’s Transit Mix Ltd and AwningtecUSA.
Mr Way and Ms LeClair-Patterson said without these supporters this project would not have been possible.
“This is a fully non-publicly funded project, no tax money has gone into it,” said Mr Way. “The pride in the community, when they saw what we were doing, they wanted to be part of that.”
Mr Way said the couple began the process of getting the sign for Tignish about four years ago.
Although the sign that was installed on May 7 was how the couple envisioned the concept from the start, a few changes had to be made in order to get approval from the PEI government.
“Since it’s a provincial highway, we did have to approach the provincial government,” said Mr Way. “They reviewed what we were doing and I had to redesign the sign as we developed the criteria from the province and ultimately they approved it.”
In the construction and development industry for 40 plus years, Mr Way was part of the crew as the sign was installed on May 7.
“We had to get the road closed and the highway people closed the road for the four hours that we needed and we had to do it on a Sunday as one of the requirements so to have the least amount of impact on traffic, so we started at 6 am Sunday morning and by 8 the sign was up and by 10 we were gone and we went to breakfast at Our Family Traditions restaurant,” said Mr Way.
Mr Way said a special thank you has to go out to Jackie and Mary DesRoches, who allowed the use of part of their land to position the sign. Beautification of the bases of the sign will be provided by Tignish Initiatives and the Town of Tignish.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on July 1 to officially commemorate the new sign. The event will be opened to the public and will include a brief introduction from Mr Way and remarks from special guests.
Seeing the sign go up was a proud moment, said Mr Way.
“It was definitely a community effort and it couldn’t have happened without us working as a team,” he said.
