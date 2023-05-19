Tignish Sign

This 73 feet wide and 26 feet high sign arches over Route 2 at the entrance of the Town of Tignish. It was gifted to the town from Ontario couple Al Way and Faye LeClair-Patterson. Mr Way developed the design, coordinated all the approvals and provided the steel to build the sign. Along with Mr Way, a small group of private businesses donated their labour, materials and equipment towards the project. Melissa Heald photo

An Ontario couple has gifted the Town of Tignish with a new welcome sign.

Installed on May 7, the 73 feet wide and 26 feet high sign that lights up at night arches over Route 2 at the entrance of the town.

