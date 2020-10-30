Preparing for COVID-19 has made the past year a very unique challenge when delivering services at regional hospitals, says the administrator for Community Hospital West.
However, Paul Young said everyone has been impressed with the resiliency of hospital staff and how the healthcare system has responded as a whole.
“I witnessed firsthand collaboration unlike anything I’ve seen before and I saw our processes redesigned and our response operationalized so exponentially,” he said while speaking at the O’Leary Community Health Foundation annual general meeting at the O’Leary Health Centre on Oct. 19. “We’ve also witnessed the kindness and thoughtfulness of the community through the last couple of months, recognizing the tremendous sacrifice and commitment our staff have put forth. The generosity of residents and businesses across the West Prince region has been overwhelming.”
Mr Young went on to say, despite the challenging times, they have been very fortunate to see many of their programs continue and even introducing some new innovations to the region.
In April 2020, amongst the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Hospital West officially launched Health PEI’s virtual hospital program. The program uses remote monitoring technology to connect patients to the virtual hospital clinical team to monitor vitals and support care at home.
The new program was funded by the Canadian Centre for Aging Brain Health Innovation, with PEI receiving one of their 60 national grants of $50,000 to launch the virtual hospital program.
“This innovative and first in Canada program has operated out of our ambulatory care department here at Community Hospital and has supported approximately 10 patients for the last six months,” said Mr Young.
A formal valuation of the program is underway with hopes to make the program permanent as well as expand the program provincially and nationally.
Mr Young added the early success of the program has attracted the attention of researchers from Western State University who are interested in partnering with the province and are ‘doing cutting edge remote monitor senor development’.
“We’ve also attracted interest of private industry partners that could expand the reach, the technology and the programming as well as international authorities are now modelling their programs based after ours,” he said.
Mr Young said work continues to stabilize the emergency department at Western Hospital, starting a social worker program, which will be a collaboration between primary and acute care, and continuing to explore technology to enhance care.
In her update, Manager of Primary Health Care Network for West Prince, Christina Phillips, highlighted three new physicians have chosen to practice in the region over the past year. As well, Dr Gil Grimes has moved his practice back into the O’Leary Health Centre.
“While we have two remaining physician vacancies, we’re very hopeful to have those filled in the near future as we continue conversations with several interested partners,” said Ms Phillips.
Ms Phillips said West Prince has also been awarded permanent funding for a fifth primary care nurse practitioner to be based out of Tignish and Health PEI is the process of hiring a temporary respiratory therapeutist in steps towards establishing a much needed cardio pulmonary rehab program here in the west.
“With COVID to likely be an ongoing part of our lives, we don’t know exactly what our system is going to look like in the days ahead and what additional changes may be needed to accommodate our patients,” said Ms Phillips. “We simply don’t know, but what I do know is this, that we live in a strong vibrant community and we work in health system that both show they are more than capable to facing the challenges ahead and we will continue to walk this road together.”
In her report, O’Leary Community Health Foundation chair, Eva Rodgerson, expressed her appreciation for several donations, including a significant one from St. Dunstan Board of Governors, as well as new initiatives like the ambulatory nursing position that allowed the ambulatory care department to be reestablished at O’Leary Community Hospital (CHO).
Ms Rodgerson called the department a ‘real success story’ and ‘a great service to the people in West Prince’.
Ms Rodgerson said PEI’s health minister, James Aylward, has committed to seeing a full-time social worker position filled for the West Prince region. She understands the social worker will be located at the CHO to support families and patients in their palliative care unit plus in-patients both at CHO and Western Hospital.
Other areas of advocacy for the foundation will include wait times for long term care, reproductive support for families and more support for people with mental health and addictions.
Recent equipment purchases at the CHO, totalling close to $59,000 and made possible by the foundation’s fundraising efforts, include a spirometer, bariatric bed and mattress, lab fridge, blood bank fridge and 15 IV pumps.
“Those large donations I talked about really makes a difference,” said Ms Rodgerson.
