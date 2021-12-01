Community Inclusions Ltd. is a non-profit organization that provides services to individuals with an intellectual disability. The Employment Services Program is one division and has been in operation since 2002. The program began with one employment counsellor and after a few years it was identified that a job coach position was essential for the programs’ success. Natalie Horne-Gallant is the Employment Services Manager and Madison Pitre is the interim Assistant Employment Counsellor.
The Employment Services Program offers many services to their clients - resume and cover letter writing, training sessions, filling out job applications, employment counselling, interview preparation, job coaching, job task analysis, and employment maintenance.
Over the years it was identified that a Drop in Day Program would be beneficial to provide individuals with pre-employment training. This program is located at Community Inclusions main office in O’Leary. In the beginning, one day a week was dedicated to this. This program offers individuals with training sessions on workplace safety, WHMIS, food safety, self-esteem building, business tours, guest speakers, meal preparation, grocery shopping, and more.
Individuals that participate in the Drop in Day also take part in an Odd Jobs Program. This program is where members of the community can hire an individual in the group to do house cleaning, laundry, yard work or odd jobs in which they need assistance with.
“This has proved to be a wonderful addition to our program,” said Ms Natalie Horne-Gallant. “Many seniors in the community hire our clients and it is a wonderful partnership. Our clients are gaining some money, gaining references, and learning new skills. The customer receives a quality service. It’s a win-win for both of us.”
During the pandemic it was identified that this program needed to run more than one day a week. It was increased to three days a week. The program has been quite successful and has been receiving many referrals. Many students are being referred while in high school and take part in transition planning with Community Inclusions. New referrals are not just coming from the high school, and other service agencies, but from individuals who are moving to West Prince from out of province. Planning for these individuals starts before they arrive.
Isaiah Dixon met Ms Horne-Gallant while he was attending Westisle Composite High School as part of his transition plan. He participated in a job club that took place once a week after school hours.
In September, after his graduation, Mr Dixon decided he was ready to move to Haywood Residence in Tignish.
“Since moving to Haywood Residence I have a goal to save money and have opened my own bank account. I also wanted government issued photo identification and the staff supported my to do this,” said Mr Dixon.
In a short period of time Mr Dixon has become very independent in maintaining his room, cooking and doing his own laundry, said Residential Services Manager Nancy Arsenault.
“He is very helpful and thoughtful with staff and fellow residents.”
Mr Dixon joined the Drop in Day Program, attends three days a week, has been actively participating in-training and has started to go out with the odd jobs group.
“I really enjoy meeting new people and going out and making money,” he said.
“Isaiah is very quick to offer help to prepare meals at lunch time and help other group members with activities. He will be a great addition to his future employer,” said Ms Horne-Gallant.
This program has outgrown the space in which it currently uses and is looking to renovate to create a short-term solution. The program is also very appreciative of the O’Leary Lion’s Club, as it has used their space, located in the same building, when needed. Increased staffing has also been required with the influx of referrals to the program.
Many of Community Inclusion clients go on to gain employment within the communities of West Prince.
“Our employers would say that their employees are dedicated, and essential in their workplace,” said Ms Horne-Gallant. “The Employment Service Program offers many services to employers as well. It offers job carving, job coaching, application assistance, letters of support, employment maintenance and skilled employees.”
The Community Inclusions Employment Services Program is funded by the Canada-Prince Edward Island Labour Market Development Agreement, through Skills PEI.
“Living in West Prince has been the key to the success of the Employment Services Program,” concluded Ms Horne-Gallant. “Partnerships are vital when living in rural areas. Some of the partners would include employers, Skills PEI, AccessAbility Supports Program, Transportation West, community members, provincial and federal government and the individuals in which we service. Working together we have created inclusive communities.”
For anyone wanting to inquire about programs and services please contact Community Inclusions main office. Also visit their newly revamped website.
