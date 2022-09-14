Kevin Porter, executive director for Community Inclusions, stands in front of the Tignish Training Centre on the Haywood Road. The building is where the organization offers day services to their clients. Over 50 years old, Community Inclusions would like to replace the aging facility with a new and bigger building. They would also like to include a housing component to the project, either attached to the new day service building or in close proximity to it. Melissa Heald photo
While the potential project of replacing the aging Tignish Training Centre is in the early stages, for the possible new day service building,Community Inclusions would like to construct a larger facility that is one level, more accessible, modern and updated and with a green footprint. Melissa Heald photo
A non-profit organization who services individuals with intellectual disabilities is looking to the future as they begin exploring upgrading one of their current facilities.
The Tignish Training Centre on Haywood Road is over 50 years old. The building and the property is owned by the Tignish Normalization Coop Committee, but is leased by Community Inclusions Inc. and is where the organization provides day services to their clients.
“It’s been a great facility over the years,” said Kevin Porter, executive director for Community Inclusions. “Before here, people really didn’t have a place to come, but its just 50 plus years old now.”
Not all of the land on the approximately one acre of property is being utilized, so there is potential to construct a bigger building, but Community Inclusions would also like to build a new residential unit, either attached to the new day service building or in close proximity to it.
“It’s a project that’s been on the radar for awhile and now we want to look at it and see what is the best possible scenario we can give our clients,” said Mr Porter.
Community Inclusions is a non-profit organization that provides supports to adults with intellectual disabilities. Their supports range from residential, employment, supportive and recreational.
Mr Porter said there’s been a recent increase of individuals needing the type of services Community Inclusions offers to its clients.
For the new day service building, Community Inclusions would like to construct a larger facility that is one level, more accessible, modern and updated and has a green footprint.
But in order to do all of that, Mr Porter said they will probably need additional space.
“Right now, we are just kind of in that early stage where you are just throwing stuff on the wall and seeing what sticks and what makes sense,” said Mr Porter.
He added they might even consider other potential locations, but would like the service to remain in the community of Tignish.
“Maybe there’s land we are not aware of in another part of the community, but we definitely want to stay in Tignish, without a doubt, that’s the goal,” said Mr Porter. “Tignish has always been a good community for inclusion. They have been very good to our clients and our residents, but we have to look at all our options.”
Additionally, Community Inclusions would like to create a sensory room, which is a therapeutic space designed to develop a person’s sense, usually through special lighting, music and objects.
Currently, the closest sensory room for the western region is located in Summerside.
“We want to put that here and give the Tignish Training Centre ownership of maintaining and operating that,” said Mr Porter, adding they would like to make it available to people in the community, not just for their own clients. “If we could have that as part of the new facility, that would be great too.”
For the residential unit, the organization wants to offer housing better suitable to meet the needs of individuals who might require a higher level of care.
“We don’t have a home that has built in lifts or homes that are totally accessible, we have homes that are almost there, but that’s something we are looking at for our next phase of housing,” said Mr Porter. “We have supportive housing for people that can do quite a bit for themselves, we have housing where people need a little more assistance, we have independent housing, we do some placements in the community, but for somebody whose personal needs are higher, we’ve been lacking in that area and we want to address that with one of these apartments.”
The organization has created a committee to help them explore this potential project. They have visited other sites on PEI to help them research ideas and received funding from the PEI Community Housing Fund to help develop conceptual designs and a business plan to use in any future funding proposals.
“Again, we are just in the early stages of a potentially big project here,” said Mr Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.