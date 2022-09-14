Kevin Porter

Kevin Porter, executive director for Community Inclusions, stands in front of the Tignish Training Centre on the Haywood Road. The building is where the organization offers day services to their clients. Over 50 years old, Community Inclusions would like to replace the aging facility with a new and bigger building. They would also like to include a housing component to the project, either attached to the new day service building or in close proximity to it. Melissa Heald photo

A non-profit organization who services individuals with intellectual disabilities is looking to the future as they begin exploring upgrading one of their current facilities.

The Tignish Training Centre on Haywood Road is over 50 years old. The building and the property is owned by the Tignish Normalization Coop Committee, but is leased by Community Inclusions Inc. and is where the organization provides day services to their clients.

Tignish Training Centre Building

While the potential project of replacing the aging Tignish Training Centre is in the early stages, for the possible new day service building,Community Inclusions would like to construct a larger facility that is one level, more accessible, modern and updated and with a green footprint. Melissa Heald photo

