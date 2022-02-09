The hope is to have the bakery and café side of the Maple House Bakery and Café reopened as soon as possible.
The O’Leary business operates as a social enterprise for Community Inclusions Ltd, but the non-profit organization also runs day programs for their clients out of the Ellis Avenue building. With the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, in December Community Inclusions stopped all their day programs as a pre-caution.
“When the schools closed, with our guys going to go on Christmas break any ways, we made the decision just to stop and pick it up again when we could,” said Kevin Porter, executive director of Community Inclusions.
Then in mid-January, a decision was made to pause the bakery and café as well so Community Inclusions could focus on getting those day programs back up and running for their clients.
“The staff are not working, we laid them off, with the understanding we are going to reopen,” said Mr Porter. “We had a pretty good December, but with Omicron, our January sales were not great. And there was a few storms in there too... With cases raising, our sales getting lower, and plus our clients from the human service side of it, they hadn’t been to our program since Dec. 17, we said were going to pause the bakery and café and really get our clients back to our services and do that as safely as possible.”
In March 2020, Community Inclusions paused the bakery and café the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to pause the bakery and café this time wasn’t an easy one, added Mr Porter.
“Omicron is such a different beast, where it’s so transmissible,” he said. “When you have the public coming in and you’re trying to be open to your clients and some of them have underlining health issues, it’s just not a great mix.”
And while the temporary closure will have an impact on the business’ bottom line, Maple House offers a service that goes beyond revenue.
“It’s not just about making money there. It’s far from that,” said Mr Porter. “It’s an employment vehicle, it provides a food service to the community and we can advocate on what we do as far as inclusion. It’s much more than that, but at the same time, you can’t lose money, so that was part of the reason too.”
With Community Inclusions providing supports to adults between the ages of 18-65 with intellectual disabilities, the organization works with a vulnerable population and at the end of the day, keeping them safe is their number one priority.
“So you’re trying to juggle all these different scenarios,” said Mr Porter.
Mr Porter added the social enterprise aspect of the Maple House is important, but right now the organization’s focus is on getting their programs back up and running for their clients.
On a limited scale, the programs at Maple House have started again, with their residential and community based clients coming in once a week on separate days.
“We’re trying to keep them apart, just to manage the group size and the social distancing,” said Mr Porter.
Mr Porter said they are not sure yet when they will reopen the bakery and café, but when they do, they are looking forward to welcoming everyone back.
“Hopeful, the next time we open a lot of this will be behind us,” said Mr Porter in regards to the pandemic.
