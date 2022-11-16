Phyllis Porter accepts the Sherri McInnis Inclusive Employer of the Year Award went to the Town of Alberton. Presented by Ms McInnis’ daughter Jillian, the Town received the award for everything they’ve done to help and support of one the clients of Community Inclusions’ Employment Services Program who works for them every summer. As a result of that support, the client has had great success gaining new skills when he returns to work for the each summer. Jillian Trainor photo
Cole Crocket was this year’s recipient of the Sherri McInnis Perseverance Award. The award goes to an individual in the employment services program who has gone above and beyond to reach employment goals. Mr Crockett works for the Town of Alberton every summer, and also attends the Drop in Day program, offered three days a week, where participants learn hands on experience in career decision making. While attending the program, Mr Crockett helps with meal preparation, odd jobs, participates in training sessions, and helps others wherever he can. Jillian Trainor photo
The employment services manager of Community Inclusions Inc. was delighted employers and employees could make it to the organization’s annual employment appreciation luncheon on Nov. 10.
“We’ve had a wonderful year where we’ve had a lot of success, and a lot of growth,” said Natalie Horne-Gallant. “We continue to hope to partner with organizations and business in West Prince.”
The main order of business for the luncheon was to honour and thank both the clients of Community Inclusions, and the employers who support them. To thank them for all their hard work, the Sherri McInnis Inclusive Employer of the Year Award, and the Sherri McInnis Perseverance Award were given out.
The Sherri McInnis Inclusive Employer of the Year Award went to the Town of Alberton. Ms Horne-Gallant said when a client with Community Inclusions started working for the town while still in high school, the town put in a natural support network in place for him. As a result, he has had great success gaining new skills when he returns to work for each summer.
“They are willing to try to find ways to increase skill level and they’ve always had a very positive and open attitude,” said Ms Horne-Gallant.
Kevin Porter, executive director for Community Inclusions Inc., said Sherri McInnis paved the way for inclusive employment in West Prince.
“Whenever we were thinking about naming an award for Inclusive Employer of the Year, we really wanted to pay homage to the past,” he said. “Sherri’s name was front and centre for that. She paved the way.”
The award was presented by Jillian McInnis, daughter of Sherri McInnis, who received the Perseverance Award in 2018.
When it came time to presenting the Sherri McInnis Perseverance Award, the recipient is an individual in the employment services program who has gone above and beyond to reach employment goals. This year, the award went to Cole Crockett. Mr Crockett works for the Town of Alberton every summer, and also attends the Drop in Day program, offered three days a week, where participants learn hands on experience in career decision making. While attending the program, Mr Crockett helps with meal preparation, odd jobs, participates in training sessions, and helps others wherever he can.
Talia Adams, assistant employment councillor with the employment service program, said Mr Crockett is always positive and pleasant.
“He started with us right out of high school, and the reason he is receiving the award today is because we’ve seen substantial growth,” she said. “There were some tasks when he started with us which he couldn’t do by himself, he needed support to do it. After being off for a year, I really noticed the difference in his self-confidence and his abilities.”
Ms Adams said it’s a pleasure getting to know each of the businesses that work with Community Inclusions, working side by side with them to help collaborate with clients and staff to help them be successful in their work placements.
