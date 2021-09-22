It was a night for recognition at Community Inclusions annual general meeting (AGM) at St Anthony’s Hall in Woodstock on Sept 15.
Four long-time staff members were presented with certificates of appreciation for their many years of dedication to the non-profit organization that provides supports to adults with intellectual disabilities.
Each staff member who received an award that evening has been with Community Inclusions for over 20 years.
“This is something new we are doing,” said Kevin Porter, executive director of Community Inclusions, who reached his own 20th anniversary milestone with the organization back in June.
First to be recognized was Laurie-Ann Waite, who has been with the organization for almost 21 years and is site manager for the Maple House Bakery and Café in O’Leary, Community Inclusions social enterprise.
“She has created a warm atmosphere for our customers, but more importantly, a hands-on work site for our clients to be a part of,” said Mr Porter.
Ms Waite said she was feeling privileged and happy about being recognized.
“I’ve learnt a lot over 20 years,” she said. “I’ve learned that people, doesn’t matter age, race or size, should be treated equally with dignity and respect.”
Natalie Horne - Gallant began her career with Community Inclusions in October 2001. She is currently the employment counsellor for the organization.
“Asking her what her greatness accomplishments have been, she would say developing others to be self-confident to reach their goals,” said Mr Porter.
Deanna Keough began her career in 1992 with the West Prince Residential Services as a one on one support worker at the Tignish Group Home, which led to a permanent position in 1998, the same year Community Inclusions was established. Since 2004 she has been the site manager at the Tignish Training Centre.
“She enjoys her work as she loves that it’s like coming to a new job every day and being able to support clients and seeing their growth over the years,” said Mr Porter.
Like Ms Keough, Nancy Arsenault began her career back in the early 90s with the West Prince Residential Service. She is currently the Residential Coordinator for Community Inclusions.
Ms Arsenault said it was nice to share this moment with her staff and clients, many of them in attendance as guests at the AGM.
“That’s what makes our day, is the clients, we’re here for them and we work for them,” she said.
Also given out that evening was Community Inclusions’ Pioneer Award, which recognizes those who have made significant contributions for persons with intellectual disabilities in West Prince.
This year’s recipient for the 2021 Pioneer Award was the Easter Seals Society of PEI. The organization, a major project of the Rotary Club of Charlottetown in partnership with the Rotary Club of Montague and the Rotary Club of Summerside, raises funds that go directly back into Island communities to enhance the lives of Islanders who live with a disability.
Funding through Easter Seals have contributed to three projects carried out by Community Inclusions. In May 2018, a $15,000 contribution helped Community Inclusions to purchase new furniture for MacLeod Lane Home in Tignish. Contributions also helped with a painting project at the Maple House Centre in 2020 and in 2021 at the Tignish Training Centre.
“We are very honoured to be recipient of this year’s award,” said Kelly Mullaly, executive director of Easter Seals, who accepted the award on the organization’s behalf. “We love being able to support the work Community Inclusions is doing and be recognized is very much appreciated.”
Community Inclusions AGM took place during National Direct Support Professionals Week, which is from Sept 12-18.
“Direct Support Workers are essential to the mission of Community Inclusions,” said Donna Wood, chair of board. “It’s very important that we have communities that people with intellectual disabilities contribute to and they are included in all aspects of community life and there are opportunities and services for adults with intellectual disabilities.”
