The federal and provincial government have come together to provide joint funding for several infrastructure projects in western PEI.
The combined funding, just under $4 million, will go towards projects in 11 communities.
Alberton’s Western Hospital is receiving funding to make upgrades to the facility’s ventilation system and the Prince County Hospital will use the funding to replace their nurse call systems and install an additional generator.
Both Wedgewood Manor in Summerside and Margaret Stewart Ellis Home in O’Leary will be receiving funding for flooring replacement projects, with Wedgewood receiving additional funding for roof replacement projects.
Westisle Composite High School and Ellerslie Elementary’s wastewater systems will undergo major upgrades and repair work. Additionally, Ellerslie will also receive funding to make upgrades to their gymnasium. Two elementary schools in Summerside, Elm Street and Greenfield, will receive funding for upgrades to their public address system.
Lennox Island First Nation will receive funding to prepare plans, specifications and cost estimates to expand the Lennox Island Wharf.
Finally, Tignish Credit Union Arena will receive funding to install new seating and bring it up to the hosting standards for the Canada Winter Games in 2023.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $3 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing over $671,000 towards these projects, and local organizations contributing over $55,000.
