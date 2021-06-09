Throughout the month of June, companies and organizations around the world change their logos from whatever their traditional format is to that of a rainbow.
While it’s great that these companies are outwardly showing support for the LGBTQ+ community, is that all they’re doing? How else are these companies supporting employees who identify as being part of the LGBTQ+ community?
Do they have inclusive policies in place that support and protect members of the LGBTQ+ community? Just like a person could once be fired based on gender, they could also be fired because of their sexuality. If these policies are in place, is there a proper process for reporting incidents of discrimination and harassment, where a person can file a report or complaint and have it dealt with in a timely manner?
In terms of inclusivity, are company employees able to share their gender identity without the fear of being judged? If a person’s pronouns are she/her, he/him, they/them, are they able to freely admit this in the workplace?
In the United States, it was only in 2020 that the Supreme Court ruled a person couldn’t be fired for being homosexual or transgender. According to a survey done this year by LinkedIn, 25 per cent of respondents who are openly part of the LGBTQ+ community said they were intentionally denied opportunities to advance their career (promotions, or raises), because of their identity, and 31 per cent of respondents have said they’ve faced blatant discrimination and microaggressions in the workplace.
The more companies seem eager to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community every June, the more it feels like some of these companies are just making a superficial effort, doing so only for the money grab.
That rainbow logo is only up for a month, but support for the LGBTQ+ community should be happening all year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.