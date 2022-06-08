Rainbows abound throughout June, which is understandable considering the fact that it’s Pride Month. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great that more and more companies have begun switching to the multicoloured aesthetic for the month, but for some companies it’s nothing more than Rainbow capitalism.
Corporations and businesses want our money, so they incorporate themes of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and movement into their products, their advertising, and more to capitalize off of the purchasing power those of us in the community have.
It feels like as the years go on, Pride is becoming more about consumerism and showing support and allyship for the community and movement, through purchasing things simply because they’ve got a rainbow on them. The first Pride march was literally a riot, one caused by years of bottled up rage and frustration over the unfair treatment the community received at the hands of police.
If these businesses and corporations truly do want to show they support the community, they need to offer more than just lip service and switching their social media avatars to rainbow iterations for a month. Start by doing things like creating and enforcing anti-harassment policies which include language about 2SLGBTQIA+ discrimination; plan and help run local community events which promote 2SLGBTQIA+ arts, business, and interests; create partnership initiatives and mentorship programs with businesses run by members of the community; help fund capital grant programs for members of the community who are entrepreneurs, with specific attention for members of the community who are also BIPOC.
For members of the public who want to show their support, one of the best ways they can do so is support local businesses that are run by members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, or ones who openly and willingly show their support for us in turn.
