Lissa Perry and Joey Aylward look to see where their properties fall within the 15 acre parcel of land of the proposed Skinners Pond Wind Energy Centre. The location of the centre is in an area that falls within the areas of Skinners Pond, Waterford, Pleasant View, Palmer Road, Leoville, Peterville, and Harper. Jillian Trainor photo
Carl Perry, pictured left, speaks with Invenergy representative Bruce Fraser during an open house information session on Nov. 16. Taking place at the Palmer Road Community Centre, residents of the area were able to see what’s been accomplished so far to make the wind centre a reality and what else needs to be accomplished before work on building the centre can begin. Jillian Trainor photo
West Prince residents had the chance to see how things have been going in regard to the Skinners Pond Wind Energy Centre by attending an open house on Nov. 16.
Taking place at the Palmer Road Community Centre, area land and property owners were able to see what has been accomplished so far by Invenergy. The company has been chosen to help make the wind centre a reality and the open house offered an opportunity to see what else needs to be accomplished before work on building the centre can begin. Invenergy is an American based multinational power generation development and operations company.
“They’re keeping us well informed, and as the project gets closer to the deadline,” said Lissa Profit. “They’re giving us a lot more information, and we have the opportunity to ask lots of questions. They’re very open, it’s easy to contact them. It’s been 14 years, and they’re great. They pretty well know us by name, and they keep us well informed.”
The idea of having a wind energy centre in Skinners Pond began in 2008 by landowners in the area who realized a large tract of land where they all owned property was situated in one of the most energetic wind regimes in Atlantic Canada. Much of it was being farmed, a sector that pairs very well with wind turbines and the creation of wind energy. If the project is fully approved, construction will be possible around late 2023 or early 2024.
A total of 15 wind turbines would be spread out over a 15 acre parcel of land that falls within the areas of Skinners Pond, Waterford, Pleasant View, Palmer Road, Leoville, Peterville, and Harper.
“I think it would be a great asset,” said Joey Aylward, who lives on the Thompson Road, in Pleasant View. “All that land is not being used for anything else, really. I think it’s great.
During the open house, attendees had the chance to see how things are going with the Environmental Impact Assessment Process.
“The environmental impact assent (EIA) is a standard part of project development,” said Ben Lambrecht, manager of external communications at Invergy. “The work is ongoing, and field studies are being completed, we expect the EIA to be finalized and submitted in the first half of 2023. Skinners Pond conducted comprehensive environmental field studies on natural resources including birds and bats, wetlands and water environment, wind regime, and more to ensure Skinners Pond is sited responsibly.”
Along with creating a renewable energy source in West Prince, the project would help expand the province’s 138 kilovolt transmission grid. A kilovolt is a unit of measurement equal to 1,000 volts of energy. This grid stretches from East Point to other parts of the province, but the furthest western location is currently at Bloomfield Corner, 25 kilometres away from Skinners Pond, and the lower voltage circuits in the area don’t have the capacity to receive power from a 30 megawatt wind farm.
The Skinners Pond Wind Energy Centre is expected generate enough electricity to power 26,000 homes annually, and create up to 99 megawatts of renewable energy, providing needed power and reliability to service the growing communities of West Prince.
Many of the jobs created from the project will be in the construction industry, but the wind energy centre is also expected to create three to five full-time operations and maintenance staff.
“I’m pretty excited about it, because I think it’s gonna be a big driver in the community,” said Nathan Profit. “With the price of furnace oil and stuff like that, some people have some hard decisions going forward with what they’re gonna do, and what’s gonna take place. If they had a good paying job close to home that will probably keep them here, and probably make their lives a little easier.”
Mr Profit lives in Profits Corner, but has a piece of property that’s part of the proposed wind energy centre. While thinking of how the project will benefit the community, he also noted how having a power source other than gas or oil will be beneficial for the area if something like Post-Tropical Storm Fiona hit the region again.
In the immediate aftermath of Fiona, he had people driving from as far away as Bonshaw to get gas for their vehicles and generators because lines at the pumps in Charlottetown were too long.
“I think we’re going to see more hurricanes as the years progress and come a lot sooner, and maybe these windmills would allow us to restore power in a couple of days versus two or three weeks,” he said. “If we would have gotten that hurricane later in the fall or in the winter, where’s everybody going to go? They’d freeze. We’re just lucky that the weather was warm, and if they didn’t lose buildings, they were still able to go to bed at night, and were still able to make something to eat. But if that happened in December or January, that would be hard times.”
