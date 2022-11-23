Wind energy centre

Lissa Perry and Joey Aylward look to see where their properties fall within the 15 acre parcel of land of the proposed Skinners Pond Wind Energy Centre. The location of the centre is in an area that falls within the areas of Skinners Pond, Waterford, Pleasant View, Palmer Road, Leoville, Peterville, and Harper. Jillian Trainor photo

West Prince residents had the chance to see how things have been going in regard to the Skinners Pond Wind Energy Centre by attending an open house on Nov. 16.

Taking place at the Palmer Road Community Centre, area land and property owners were able to see what has been accomplished so far by Invenergy. The company has been chosen to help make the wind centre a reality and the open house offered an opportunity to see what else needs to be accomplished before work on building the centre can begin. Invenergy is an American based multinational power generation development and operations company.

Open House

Carl Perry, pictured left, speaks with Invenergy representative Bruce Fraser during an open house information session on Nov. 16. Taking place at the Palmer Road Community Centre, residents of the area were able to see what’s been accomplished so far to make the wind centre a reality and what else needs to be accomplished before work on building the centre can begin. Jillian Trainor photo

