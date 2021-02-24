When our collective society became aware of the #MeToo movement two years ago, a couple of frequent comments asked as the movement gained traction included ‘What, I can’t compliment women anymore?’ and ‘So does this mean I’m not allowed to ask a woman a question?’
It’s not that women don’t mind being complimented or asked questions. Let’s face it, most of the time no matter who you are, it feels nice to get a compliment. Just don’t be creepy.
Two examples spring to mind regarding questions like these:
While getting gas last week, there was a man at the pump next to me who was also filling up his vehicle. After we had paid and were walking to our cars, he turned, looked at me for a few seconds, and said “I know it’s none of my business, but just wanted to say I think that’s a really nice coat.” After being thanked and learning that the coat in question does get a few compliments, he said “I can see why, it stands out”. The compliment wasn’t creepy because it was sincere, there were no ulterior motives or ill intent behind it, and it was a pretty general, run-of-the-mill comment.
In comparison, a few months ago while talking with some friends online about the difference between shirts made for men versus those made for women, I noted the difference when it comes to graphic t-shirts. Mens shirts are more often the ones that have logos for things like NASA, or fandom related content on them (Star Wars, Star Trek, Batman, Avengers, Deadpool, etc.) and despite the fact that women are interested in these things too, we more often have shirts marketed toward us that have sayings like ‘Brown Eyed Beauty’ and ‘Whiskey Makes Me Frisky’. And yes, that second one really was on a shirt, found in a boutique-style store in Nelson, BC. In response to my initial comment, a guy actually asked “Does whiskey make you frisky?”, and was promptly told it was none of his business. A question like that is not only rude, it can make a person feel really uncomfortable.
There’s a long-running comic strip called Goofus and Gallant found in the monthly book Highlights for Children. Around since the 1940s, it highlights the differences between the two characters, with Gallant showing the right way to do something, while Goofus does the opposite. One guess as to who would be Goofus and who would be Gallant in the two situations presented here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.