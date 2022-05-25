Weight training is one of those activities that produces results. We can go to the gym for a past time, to see and train with our friends, for a hobby, stress relief etc. but is is great that our activity also produces positive changes is our athletic abilities and over all fitness.
So if we can reap the rewards for our efforts it makes sense to try and maximize those rewards. Some exercises are better that others. They simply stimulate more muscle recruitment than others and will make you stronger, harder, leaner, and more athletic.
There are many different training schedules and ways to group body parts. From the basic two or three day a week whole body routines to more complex four to five day splits. Train on a schedule that suits your time frame, goals and current condition. However, always include some of the basic result producing exercises in your training.
Below are two lists. The first are the best exercises for the above results. The second list are more isolation type exercises. These are still key moves but are more suited for warm ups, sport specific training, pump sets, muscle shaping, injury rehab etc.
Don’t stray too far from the basics. Successful lifters may change their routines periodically and should always be in search of the best training methods and exercises but do not dilute your workouts too much with the majority of your exercises coming from list number two.
List Number One – The Basics
Squats
Deadlifts
Leg
Press
Lunges
Hack Squats
Chinups
Bent Over Rows
Lat Pulldowns
Bench/Incline Barbell or Dumbell Press
Seated /Standing Shoulder Presses
Push ups and Weighted Push ups
Barbell Curls
French Curls
Any kind of Basic Back Rows
Dips/Weighted
Dips
List Number Two - The Isolations
Leg Ext
Leg Curl
Leg Adductor
Leg Abductor
Cable/Machine Kickback
Straight Arm Pulldowns
Pec Deck Flies
Cable Crossovers
Lateral Raises
One Arm
Pulldowns
Triceps Kick Backs
Concentration Curls
Triceps
Pushdowns
Wrist Curls
Sissy Squats
The list goes on. There are many great basic exercises and just as many if not more isolation type movements. The basics are the foundation of any great training routine.
