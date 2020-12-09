The mayor of Tyne Valley is happy to see the framework for the community’s new rink is going up and the building is starting to take shape.
“It’s great, you can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jeff Noye. “We’re hoping to have everything roaring by Oyster Festival this summer. That’s the goal, and we’re going to try to stick to it.”
The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tyne Valley Events Centre took place on Oct. 5, just over nine months since the original rink burned to the ground in a fire on Dec. 29, 2019. Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, there have been no delays in construction so far.
The total cost of the energy efficient building won’t be known until some time in mid-December, but the estimated cost is around $10 million.
The new arena will house an NHL-sized ice rink and include five dressing rooms, with fully accessible washrooms and feature green fixtures. The centre will also include a concession area, fitness centre and multiple offices for community groups and event organizations.
Mr Noye said residents of the rural municipality don’t want to go any longer than they have to without the events centre.
“I think there’s always somebody parked out front watching the construction going on, they’re definitely keeping an eye on it, that’s for sure,” he said. “I think everybody is really excited and wants to get our arena back.”
Chester Grigg is one of the residents keeping watch as the new building goes up.
“It’s not like the same place at all, it’s just a big loss to the community, you miss it,” he said, speaking of the old building. “I think it (the new events centre) will bring more people into the community, and hopefully it will be enough to keep it open year round.”
Paul Dillon, owner of Dillon’s Convenience & Pizzeria, said from a business perspective, the loss of the sports centre hasn’t been great, but in regard to the bigger picture, rinks have always played an important role in small communities.
“The rink was so much more than just bricks and mortar and a sheet of ice, it was a meeting place, it was the meet and greet place,” he said. “We’re resilient, we adapted, but it will be a very, very nice day when we get our own rink back. Then, we’ll be thankful, and I’m sure the folks around here, we’re never going to forget the local rinks that stepped up and made sure that our kids had a place to play hockey or figure skating.”
Mr Noye agrees.
“The connection is always there with us, I think we’re pretty tight people,” he concluded. “I think it’s almost and unspoken word that if other communities need help, you get there and help them out.”
