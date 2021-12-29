Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to dominate the headlines, and our lives, has to be the number one news story of 2021. The virus has resulted in five million deaths worldwide. And with the arrival of new variants, first Delta and now Omicron, it appears this health crisis will continue to dominate well into 2022.
The New Year began with so much promise. We had effective vaccines.
Unfortunately, in the age of misinformation, the vaccines were the latest public health measure to be weaponized for political gain and the world continues to be a divided place.
On the other hand, until recently, PEI was able to continue to weather the COVID storm in 2021 thanks to strong leadership and luck. The introduction of the PEI Pass allowed Islanders to travel out of the province and visitors to return. It was a summer without masks. But COVID was always lurking around the corner and the Island, for the first time in two years, is now really facing a surge of this terrible virus.
Please, those who are not vaccinated, really consider getting the vaccine and anyone eligible for a booster shot to get one.
Outside of the pandemic, 2021 proved to be the year when Canada was forced to face its dark colonial past following the discovery of 215 unmarked graves belonging to First Nations children at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. The Indigenous people of this country have been telling Canadians for decades about the atrocities experienced at these schools. Sadly, it took the discovery of these graves for many to finally listen. With graves still being discovered at other former residential school sites, the healing of these wounds will take a long time, but hopefully finally acknowledging these atrocities did happen will lead to positive steps forward.
Like any year, West Prince has experienced its own ups and downs. The never ending pandemic, high inflation and the ongoing potato crisis has certainly put a strain on all Islanders.
However, West Prince is full of resilient people who are always looking out for their neighbour.
The West Prince Graphic will continue to do its best to cover all it, from this region’s triumphs to its tragedies and everything else in between.
Here’s hoping 2022 isn’t a repeat of 2021 or 2020 and there are better things to come on the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.