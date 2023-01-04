Allan MacRae

“O’Leary-An important event in the history of the O’Leary Church was celebrated on Friday afternoon, 26 December 1958, when the corner stone of the new Christian Education Centre was unveiled and laid by Mrs. A J Matheson. The service, conducted by the Minister of the Church was held inside the near completed building. Mr. Heber Kean spoke briefly on the Sunday School in O’Leary stating that in this new building adequate facilities are provided for the continually growing Sunday School.”

“The Guardian,”

