“O’Leary-An important event in the history of the O’Leary Church was celebrated on Friday afternoon, 26 December 1958, when the corner stone of the new Christian Education Centre was unveiled and laid by Mrs. A J Matheson. The service, conducted by the Minister of the Church was held inside the near completed building. Mr. Heber Kean spoke briefly on the Sunday School in O’Leary stating that in this new building adequate facilities are provided for the continually growing Sunday School.”
“The Guardian,”
29 December 1958.
“The new centre is 72 ft long and 44 ft wide, containing ten classrooms and a large recreational area as well as a minister’s study, kitchen and coat room. Mrs. A J Matheson was asked to lay the corner stone in recognition of one hundred years of devoted service to Sunday School work in O’Leary by Mr. and Mrs. A J Matheson.”
“In May 1898, the late A J Matheson was appointed superintendent holding the office for fifty-two years. His work has been very capably carried on by Mrs. Lewis Bernard. Mrs. Matheson served as a teacher in the school for forty-seven years. Under the guidance of Mr. and Mrs. Matheson the Church School grew steadily. In 1903, on competition of the present United Church, the Sunday School moved into larger quarters. The membership continued to increase over the years until the present time when accommodation became inadequate.”
“A decision was made two years ago (1956) to build a new centre and work was begun in September (1958) with R Edward MacDonald as foreman. It is expected that the new building will be in use for the Sunday School and other organizations of the Church early in the new year (1959). Dedication services will be held early in the spring.”
Reception Held for Candidate of Ministry,
“The Guardian”,
29 December 1958.
“Alberton-A service of reception for Lawrence Lewis of Cascumpec was held in his home church Friday evening, 26 December 1958. Mr. Lewis has recently been accepted as a candidate for the Christian Ministry by the United Church of Canada and this impressive service was under the auspices of the Prince Edward Island Presbytery.”
“The service was conducted by the Rev. Heber Kean of O’Leary who also gave the address. He was assisted by the Rev. James A Fraser of Bideford who read one of the Scripture Lessons and led in Prayer, and by Mr. Elmer McLean of Alberton who read the other Scripture Lesson. A solo, ‘Silent Night’, was sung by Miss Helen Bryan.”
“Mr. Lewis was escorted by Rev. Mr. Fraser to the front of the church where the Right Hand of Fellowship was extended to him by members of the Session of the pastoral charge. The presentation of a gift of money was made by Russell Leard.”
“Mr. Lewis is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lewis of Cascumpec. Last year he attended the Atlantic Christian Training Centre and Tatamagouche Rural High School. This year he is studying at Dalhousie University. On Sunday (28 December 1958) Mr. Lewis spoke at the regular services in Alberton and Cascumpec.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.