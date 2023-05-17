Queen Elizabeth II was crowned queen in Westminster Abby, London, England on 2nd June 1953. The citizens and businesses of Alberton out-did themselves to honour their bond with the new sovereign on this special occasion. “The Guardian,” 1st June 1953.
“The business section of the town went to special lengths and their store fronts presented a gala appearance in readiness for Coronation Day. Windows are gay with flags, streamers and pictures of the new Queen. Particularly attractive are the windows of H D Corbett’s store. Against a background of royal purple and gold, with royal symbols, are large pictures of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and of the Duke of Edinburg. This display, impressive in its dignified simplicity, has received much favourable comment from the general public.”
“On display in The Guardian office at Alberton, with pictures of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, is a charming replica of the royal coach, complete with eight Windsor grays (horses). Of special interest in a display of wide variety to be seen at Cyril R Leard’s store is a model of Westminster Abby and another replica of the royal coach.”
“By their efforts in presenting suitable and pleasing patriotic decorations, the business men and women of the Town have created a setting which assists citizens to enter into the spirit of this significant occasion in the life of the Nation and Commonwealth.”
Alberton Coronation Day Ceremonies
“On Coronation Day, 2nd June, at 7:30 pm a parade forms up at Masonic Hall and marches through town to Memorial Field composed of Mayor, councillors, clergy, Legion members of both wars, fire brigade, Boy Scouts and Cubs, and children from Alberton and surrounding districts.”
“At 7:45 pm opening celebrations include the singing of ‘O Canada’, addresses by public officials, Scout bonfire and ceremony of scouts taking Oath of Allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II; and followed with musical numbers and sing-song.”
“At 8:45 pm a fireworks display concludes the town’s celebrations.”
Coronation Spoons as Souvenirs
“As a personal souvenir from His Excellency Governor-General Vincent Massey (Canada’s representative of Queen Elizabeth II), Canadian babies born on Coronation Day, June 2, will receive an engraved silver spoon. It will not be necessary to apply for the souvenir. Names and addresses of the Coronation babies will be obtained from Family Allowance Board records. The spoons then will be forwarded in gift boxes. It is expected some 1,000 spoons will be sent out. Among the lucky P E Island babies born on June 2, who will be receiving spoons, are a boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Stirling MacEwen of Bristol; a girl born to Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Brown, Pownal; and a boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Buote, Hunter River.”
