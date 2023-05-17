MacRae

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned queen in Westminster Abby, London, England on 2nd June 1953. The citizens and businesses of Alberton out-did themselves to honour their bond with the new sovereign on this special occasion. “The Guardian,” 1st June 1953.

“The business section of the town went to special lengths and their store fronts presented a gala appearance in readiness for Coronation Day. Windows are gay with flags, streamers and pictures of the new Queen. Particularly attractive are the windows of H D Corbett’s store. Against a background of royal purple and gold, with royal symbols, are large pictures of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and of the Duke of Edinburg. This display, impressive in its dignified simplicity, has received much favourable comment from the general public.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.