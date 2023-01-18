New Year- reaffirmation of fitness goals, determination in reaching them, going to do what it takes. This is the routine every year for many individuals, yet ever year they never reach them. Often the problem is not in the effort, but in the exercise choice.
With all things being equal and done right in nutrition, if your goal is to lose body fat here is what you should be doing and why.
The best thing you can do is follow a sound, progressive resistance training program. Here is the why:
1) You will burn calories while you are exercising and lifting weights, same as any other exercise program or class. Activity burns calories. The longer the activity and the more intense, the more calories burnt. Weight training has this in common with any activity, but the next two factors are what set it aside from all other forms of exercise.
2) If you weight train progressively and for a long enough period of time you will increase your muscle density. In males you will probably also see an increase in muscle size. The benefit of this from a body fat loss perspective is that muscle is a live metabolic tissue that burns calories. If you can increase the density or size of your muscles, along with “firming up” you will also burn more calories. This is 24 hours a day 7 days a week. The increase in metabolism may be small but it is constant and those calories will add up. This is one of the few ways you can actually alter your metabolism and speed up your calorie burn and it is extremely important in losing the body fat and keeping it off. Far easier to burn more calories that constantly restricting your intake.
3) Along with the increase in calorie burn from the additional muscle density, regular high intensity weight training will also keep your body in a constant state of repairing the minute muscle damage that occurs at the cellular level in the muscle fibers. In other words your muscle cells are constantly rebuilding from the weight training. This burns calories.
So you are getting calorie burn from the actual activity of weight training, from the added density of the muscle you have built and from the metabolic process of muscle repair. A good lifting routing gives you three ways of increasing your calorie burn. Does your current exercise program do that?
On a final note one of the current fitness rages is HIIT training. (High Intensity Interval Training). Short bursts of high intensity exercise followed by a short period of less intense exercise or a short rest period. Sounds like straight set progressive weight training to me.
