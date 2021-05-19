The provincial cannabis store in O’Leary has approached council with a request to improve the roadside appearance of the Main Street property.
CAO Bev Shaw said it was suggested the town could install shrubs along the edge of the building, which will require a four foot bed, and maybe another four by six bed in front of the store.
“You can do it in two stages,” said Ms Shaw. “Like if you just wanted to do the shrubbery against the building (this year).”
It was recommended that the town purchase shrubbery that will be resistant to the snow and salt during winter.
“Those are a little more expensive,” said Ms Shaw.
Annual flowers could also be planted around the shrubs to give the area a little more colour.
Rough estimated cost for the entire project would be around $1,000.
Ms Shaw said the town is responsible for landscaping on the property as the land the store sits on is owned by the town and leased to the province.
Council passed a motion agreeing to the request made by the cannabis store and to do the work in two stages.
