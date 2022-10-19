The mayor of Tignish will be seeking another term in the upcoming municipal elections.
Allan McInnis announced he would be re-offering at the end of the town’s monthly council meeting on Oct 11.
The mayor of Tignish will be seeking another term in the upcoming municipal elections.
Allan McInnis announced he would be re-offering at the end of the town’s monthly council meeting on Oct 11.
On council since 1999, Mr McInnis said the main reason he decided to run again is because the town has never worked better and that is due to the councillors currently representing Tignish.
“Every single one of the council members that sit around this table make great decisions, we have great discussions and as long as we have people like this around this table, the Town of Tignish will benefit for sure,” he said. “I hope everyone of them will re-offer and I hope everyone of them gets re-elected.”
The mayor added he hopes a sixth councillor will also be elected as Tignish has been operating with only five councillors since Debbie Fennessey resigned back in May 2021. A by-election in November 2021 to fill the vacancy on council failed to field any candidates and the decision was made that Tignish council would operate as is until the next municipal election.
Another reason Mr McInnis decided to re-offer is because the growth of Tignish in recent years, calling it ‘extraordinary’.
“I mean, we are getting apartment buildings, we are getting a larger population, we are getting more businesses in the area, it’s just a win-win situation here the last number of years,” he said. “There are other projects coming up, hopefully, in the next couple of years that I would like to be involved with. I think Tignish, in the next four years, will be a way bigger and better place. That’s the reason I want to stay on as mayor.”
When asked if any one else on council would be running in the municipal election, only councillors John McInnis and Sam Arsenault firmly indicated they would be re-offering.
“Whatever councillor that sits at this table that decides to re-offer, if they don’t get re-elected it would totally surprise me because I can’t see any one individual, as far as councillors go, that would not be accepted in the grace of the constituents here in Tignish,” said the mayor.
O’Leary Mayor Eric Gavin indicated that he will be seeking re-election at the town’s council meeting on Oct 13. Councillors Darren MacKinnon and Judy MacIsaac said they will also be re-offer while Councillor Joey Dumville indicated he will not be re-offering.
In Alberton, Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien indicated she is considering re-offering.
The nomination period for candidates is now open and closes on Oct 21 with the province wide municipal elections taking place on Nov. 7.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.