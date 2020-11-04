Claude Gaudette loved his four decades of being the chairperson for St Felix.
“I loved it because I loved the community,” said the 71-year-old.
Mr Gaudette, along with his friend and neighbour Don Landry, who is now decreased, were able to get the West Prince community incorporated in 1977 and for 41 years Mr Gaudette was its chairperson.
Health issues led Mr Gaudette to resign from the position in 2018.
His wife, Joanne, was the administrator for the community for many years along side her husband.
The new mayor of the now Rural Municipality of St Felix recently honoured the couple by presenting them with a token of appreciation for their dedication and service.
“We wanted to make know all the work they’ve done over the years,” said Vance Keough. “Any volunteers system is a pile of work and very little appreciation at the end, so we wanted to thank them very much from all of the community. Not just the council, but everyone in the community.”
The hope was to have an appreciation event for the couple at some point, but then COVID-19 put a kink in those plans. So instead, Mr Keough and Councillor Leah Kinch paid a visit to the Gaudettes home and presented them with gift cards.
The removal a dump on Christopher Road was the catalyst for the Mr Gaudette and his friend to start the process of incorporating St Felix.
“It took us six to seven months, but we went to every house and got a petitioned signed, everything organized,” said Mr Gaudette. “Not one person rejected.”
Besides passing bylaws to deal with the dump, which was eventually relocated, another project the newly incorporated St Felix undertook was building a community centre. The centre was built in 1977, with additional upgrades over the decades. The community centre is where the council meets and is rented out for local events, like baby showers, wedding showers and even the occasional wedding.
“It’s the focal point of our community,” said Mr Gaudette.
Other accomplishments include getting the St Felix Golf Course built in the late 90s. Mr Gaudette was the founder, a shareholder and oversaw all of the construction of the golf course, “working with individuals who knew what they were doing better than me”. He was involved with the nine hole golf course from 1998 to 2014. Mr Gaudette said the golf course has been referred to as a ‘diamond in the rough’.
Outside his community involvement, Mr Gaudette established the PEI Trucker’s Association in 1984 and was its president for seven years.
Mr Gaudette has kept many memories associated with the past four decades at his home, which is across from the golf course he helped to get built. Those include the original charter from when St Felix incorporated and three photo albums full of when the golf course was being constructed.
“The main thing the council wants the public to know is how much the community of St Felix appreciates all the hard work they (the Gaudettes) have done over the last 40 years,” said Mr Keough.
