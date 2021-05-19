O’Leary council has agreed to help the fire department upgrade their communication system with the purchase of new PICS radios.
Originally, the fire department was looking to purchase 23 new Provincial Integrated Communications System (PICS) radios at the approximate cost of $48,000. Through PEI’s Rural Growth Initiative Fund, the province will pay 50 per cent, up to $25,000, of the cost for the radios with the O’Leary Firemen’s Club agreeing to donate the other 50 per cent. The fire department was also asking the Town of O’Leary to pay the annual maintenance/service fees for the radios.
Council has agreed to cover those additional costs as well any licensing fees associated with operating the radios.
However, the fire department has decided they want to take advantage of the maximum amount of the grant available, the $25,000, and purchase five additional new radios as the eight existing radios the department already have are over 10 years old. They plan to keep those eight radios as spares.
That means the department wishes to purchase 28 new PICS radios at an estimated cost of $52,515. The firemen’s club has agreed to pay any cost over the $25,000 from the province, but the additional radios adds another $900 to the annual costs for the town to cover.
The new radios will allow members to perform all tasks without carrying multiple radios, saving time, reducing error and confusion, improving accountability and safety on emergency scenes. The new radios will also increase audio quality, range and reception.
Council passed a motion at their monthly meeting on May 12 that the town will support the fire department’s funding application to the Rural Growth Initiative Program. If the grant is approved the town agrees to cover the annual maintenance, service and licensing fees of the new PICS radios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.