Sin Proud always thought it would be interesting to live in a church.
Now she’s getting that chance after her and her husband, Severin, purchased a nearly 130-year-old church last September in Tignish.
The couple moved to PEI from Katy, Texas, a city just west of Houston. Mr Proud has family roots on the Island, living in the province until he was three.
In 2019, the Prouds came to the Island to attend Mr Proud’s grandmother’s 90th birthday in Charlottetown.
Ms Proud had never been to PEI before.
“After four days, I was just like, this is the most amazing place ever,” she said.
Looking for a change in their lives, the couple decided to move to the Island and start their own business.
In the fall of 2020, the couple sold their house, packed up their 13 cats and everything else they owned in a cargo van and a U-haul truck and drove three weeks across the United States to Canada.
Before coming to PEI, the couple bought their new home, a former United Church, based on photographs viewed on a real estate website.
“We paid for the place before we ever hit Canadian soil,” said Ms Proud.
Neither had ever been to West Prince before, but the property had everything the couple was looking for - a historic building and a turnkey business.
Built in the late 1800s and decommissioned back in the 1970s, the church has been used for different things over the years, like a community centre and a theatre, but most recently a gym.
With the property up for sale, including all the gym equipment inside, the location was ideal for the Prouds. Not only could they operate a gym, but they could also incorporate their passion for cycling by opening a bicycle repair business.
The couple actually met while working in a bicycle shop back in Texas.
“We’ve always been into cycling and fitness,” said Ms Proud. “We knew we wanted to have our own business and we knew we wanted to have something related to fitness, cycling, activity, something of that sort. So when I saw the pictures on the real estate site that showed this place was basically a turnkey, to where they already had the fitness equipment, I was like, that would be perfect.”
Prior to opening their business, Proud’s Bicycle Works Studio, the closest place anyone in the area could go to get a bike repair was Summerside. That means the Prouds have been busy.
“Technically, it’s been going ever since we got here,” said Mr Proud about the repair shop. He has between 20-30 years of experience repairing bicycles.
“That gave us great encouragement that this was something that’s needed and wanted,” added Ms Proud.
The gym portion of the business opened this October. Over the past year, prior to opening the gym, the Prouds were busy painting, making repairs, reorganizing and relocating fitness equipment at the church.
The bicycle shop is downstairs, the gym on the first floor, with a fitness class offered twice week up in the spacious loft above the main floor. The Prouds live in an apartment at the back of the church that was built on years ago.
Hearing about their new home’s rich history from locals, the Prouds are hoping to preserve the church as much as they can.
“It’s always been part of this community, so we didn’t necessarily just buy a church and a gym, we inherited a responsibility because it’s now fallen on us to make sure this place survives,” said Ms Proud. “We definitely want to save this building because it means so much to the community.”
