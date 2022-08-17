Caterpillar

The milkweed on the property of Kees and Sabina Kennema have become food for several caterpillars, something the couple is excited about because they know these caterpillars will become monarch butterflies. The Kennemas have been planting milkweed on their property in the Derby/Brae area since 2007 in hopes of attracting monarch butterflies. Milkweed is the only plant where these endangered butterflies will lay their eggs. Melissa Heald photo

When Sabina Kennema went to her vegetable garden recently she discovered the tropical milkweed she had planted along the edge of the garden had caterpillars.

“I got some lettuce out and thought what is hanging there and it was a caterpillar, which kind of trailed off into the milkweed,” she said.

The Kennemas

Kees and Sabina Kennema hold up a poster demonstrating the lifecycle of a monarch butterfly, leftover from the days when they used to run a nature centre dedicated to the education of butterflies and hummingbirds. The Kennemas were ecstatic following the discovery of monarch caterpillars thriving on milkweed they planted on their property. Melissa Heald photo
Size difference

When first hatched, the monarch caterpillar is smaller than a Canadian dime. After spending several days eating its body weight in milkweed, it will grow to the size of the bigger caterpillar before forming a chrysalis and beginning the stage of becoming a butterfly. Melissa Heald photo
Three Caterpillars

These caterpillars happily eating their body weight in milkweed will soon each form a chrysalis and go through a metamorphosis to become monarch butterflies. Melissa Heald photo

