When Sabina Kennema went to her vegetable garden recently she discovered the tropical milkweed she had planted along the edge of the garden had caterpillars.
“I got some lettuce out and thought what is hanging there and it was a caterpillar, which kind of trailed off into the milkweed,” she said.
Ms Kennema was excited to see the caterpillar because she knew what type of butterfly it would turn into.
Ms Kennema, and her husband Kees, began planting milkweed on their farm in the Derby/Brae area when they purchased the property back in 2007 in hopes of attracting monarch butterflies. Milkweed is important to the survival of these endangered butterflies because it is the only plant the insects will lay their eggs. When those eggs hatch and the caterpillars emerge, they will eat the leaves (and often the stem and the flowers too) of the milkweed for nourishment.
There are three types of milkweed growing on the Kennemas’ property. Two of the varieties, swamp milkweed and tuberous milkweed, grow in the front garden and are perennials. The third variety, tropical milkweed, was planted out back along the edge of the vegetable garden. This milkweed variety is an annual plant and is where the caterpillars are thriving the most.
Ms Kennema said that’s probably because the leaves of tropical milkweed are softer than the other varieties, making it easier for the caterpillars to eat.
She has spotted caterpillars on the other milkweed in the front garden too, but many of them have become food for other insects like ants and earwigs. However, she has managed to save a few of those caterpillars, keeping them in jars in the house and supplying them with milkweed to help them grow.
The Kennemas were ecstatic following the discovery of the caterpillars because they used to breed monarchs when they owned their gardening centre in Ontario, where in 2004 the couple built their Naturium, a nature centre used to educate the public about butterflies and hummingbirds.
“We used to grow thousands of caterpillars to get the butterflies to release in nature,” said Mr Kennema.
When first hatched, the caterpillars were smaller than a Canadian dime, but on Aug. 4, when the Graphic visited the couples farm, many of the caterpillars had more than doubled in size.
“They eat every day the amount of their body weight,” said Ms Kennema. “They’ve grown so rapidly in the last few days.”
Mr Kennema wanted to make clear that these caterpillars are no danger to agriculture crops because they only eat the leaves of milkweed, nothing else.
“It’s an innocent caterpillar that lives its life in its own way,” he said.
Ms Kennema said the monarchs are very selective when it comes to their eating habits for a reason.
“The milkweed is toxic, so they accumulate the toxicity in their body and that’s their defensive mechanisms for them,” she explained.
Ms Kennema said it takes 10 to 14 days before the caterpillar reaches the next phase of their lifecycle.
“That’s when they hang themselves upside down for about a day and half before they go into their chrysalis,” she said. “They are so big already, before Saturday I think they will go into the chrysalis stage.”
Encased in a hard green mass, the chrysalis stage is when the caterpillar goes through a metamorphosis to become a butterfly.
Although there’s been an effort to attract more monarch butterflies to PEI, to see one is very special because they are not common on the Island.
Since planting the milkweed on their property in 2007, Mr Kennema said they have only seen one monarch butterfly, and certainly never any caterpillars. But this year they’ve spotted 10 butterflies.
“And we were excited,” said Ms Kennema.
The couple believes they have somewhere between 20-30 caterpillars living off their milkweed.
The Kennemas are not sure why this was the year monarchs decided to lay eggs on their milkweed, but the conditions must have been right for it to happen.
“Maybe because it’s been so warm,” said Mr Kennema. “We definitely have had a long warm spell and maybe that’s what has attracted them here. Maybe the right wind, we don’t have a clue, and we don’t know if this is repeating itself next year.”
To increase the survival of the caterpillars on the tropical milkweed, before they reach that chrysalis stage, the Kennemas will move some of them inside and place them in a terrarium.
“To make sure they are not being eaten,” said Mr Kennema.
After the chrysalis has formed, it’s a matter of waiting. Two days before it hatches, the chrysalis will turn clear, making it possible to see the monarch butterfly inside. When the chrysalis cracks open, that’s when the butterfly emerges.
The Kennemas will then release the butterflies, with hopes they will migrate south because the eastern North American monarch population is known for its unique migration pattern.
Beginning in late-summer/autumn, the butterflies travel from their summer breeding grounds across northern and central United States and southern Canada to their overwintering location in Mexico. In March, that generation of butterflies leaves Mexico and over the next four cycles of laying eggs, going from caterpillar to butterfly, the population migrates back across eastern North America. It’s believed that fourth generation of monarchs instinctively know to migrate back to Mexico to start the process all over again.
The Kennemas suspect their caterpillars will be the generation of butterflies that will migrate back to Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.