Game Night

Owners of Proud’s Bicycle Works & Fitness in Tignish, Sin and Severin Proud, have started hosing community game nights from their spacious loft above the main floor. Happening every Sunday, there’s a variety of things available for people to do, like board games, card games, video games, puzzles and movies. Melissa Heald photo

The spacious loft above the main floor at Proud’s Bicycle Works & Fitness in Tignish is the perfect place to host guests.

“It’s the coolest room in this whole place,” said Severin Proud, who owns the gym and bicycle repair shop business with his wife Sin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.