Owners of Proud’s Bicycle Works & Fitness in Tignish, Sin and Severin Proud, have started hosing community game nights from their spacious loft above the main floor. Happening every Sunday, there’s a variety of things available for people to do, like board games, card games, video games, puzzles and movies. Melissa Heald photo
The spacious loft above the main floor at Proud’s Bicycle Works & Fitness in Tignish is the perfect place to host guests.
“It’s the coolest room in this whole place,” said Severin Proud, who owns the gym and bicycle repair shop business with his wife Sin.
In fact, the Prouds have decided to start hosting a weekly community game night in the loft that still has the original ceiling from when the building was a former United Church.
“Number one, so the community has a place to go to, if they want to do something like that, and also getting to know people and them getting to know us,” said Ms Proud.
Moving from Texas to PEI, the Prouds purchased the building in 2020. Built in the late 1800s and decommissioned in the 1970s, the church has been used for a number of different things over the years.
“This place used to be a community centre at one point and so we wanted to bring the community part back into it,” said Mr Proud. “For one reason, so we can get to know everybody and they can get to know us through the community thing and also make use of this room up here.”
Happening every Sunday from 5:30 to 8 pm, there’s a variety of activities available for people to do during the evening, like board games, card games, video games, puzzles and movies.
“We’ve got all sorts of things to do,” said Mr Proud.
All ages are welcome and there’s no cost to attend, The couple will even provide snacks.
Although they are not board game collectors, the Prouds have started to assemble various games, like Monopoly, Clue and Trivial Pursuit.
“If they want to kick back and watch a movie, we will get a movie going, play games also, we’re do whatever,” said Mr Proud.
While only one couple has attended so far, the Prouds are hopeful that once word gets out that this is being offered more individuals will start attending.
“We just want to be another place in town to hang out,” said Mr Proud.
