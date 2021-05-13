Bethany MacIsaac has never had a boring day as a nurse.
“You never know what’s going to be thrown at you, you’re constantly learning, constantly challenged,” she said. “I think my day is going to look one way, and then it’s completely different.”
That sentiment has never been more true as it is now with the COVID-19 global pandemic. When the cough and fever clinic in Slemon Park was created in March of 2020, Ms MacIsaac, a nurse for over 20 years, was one of the front lineworkers deployed to get it up and running,
She said it was challenging, recalling working 18 days straight, and while they were long days, she wouldn’t have been anywhere else.
“I would never ask someone to do something I’m not willing to do myself, so when we had to deploy staff, I was more than willing to be there with them and support them through that,” she said. “We got the cough and fever clinic up and running, and later took over the leads of the swabbing clinic at Slemon Park until July, and that was an amazing experience. Physicians, and our leadership team, and RNs and LPNs all pulled together and worked extremely hard to serve our community and make sure everyone was safe, and had access to the services they deserve.”
Ms MacIsaac, originally from Springfield West, has worked in a variety of settings, from Foothills Hospital in Calgary, to the Prince County Hospital in Summerside as a float nurse and on the medical palliative floor, to the Westisle Family of Schools, where she’s been part of the student well-being team as a Comprehensive School Health Nurse. She also has experience with mental health and addictions, and is now the Clinical Lead in Primary Care for West Prince.
For her, nursing is a rewarding role because, among other things, she gets to be a part of her patient’s journey.
“You get to share in their successes, and you get to grieve with them as they grieve,” she said. “You get to share their emotions with them, and be part of the trials and tribulations of life.”
Working with other professionals who care about the job like she does is also a wonderful aspect of being a nurse. Ms MacIsaac said all the nurses she’s worked with in every area across her career have been amazing, and she’s learned something from each and every one of them. She said you develop a bond like no other when you work so hard, and experience so much with your co-workers, both positive and traumatic.
Like any job, there are challenges. Staffing can be an issue, especially as the pandemic goes on, and nurses get tired, or sometimes get burned out. Because nurses are front line workers, there’s an added stress that comes from putting themselves at risk because they come in contact with people who test positive for the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that PEI has had hospitalizations because of the virus, including one to the Intensive Care Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, nurses have to be even more careful to prevent bringing the virus home with them.
Ms MacIsaac said she herself has two close family members who are high risk because one is undergoing chemotherapy, while another is immunocompromised. As a result, she’s had to distance herself from them to ensure they’re protected.
Though times have been challenging, there has been constant communication with Dr Heather Morrison, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, and Marion Dowling, PEI’s Chief of Nursing. While it’s natural for Dr Morrison to have the respect of Island nurses, more and more Islanders as a whole are recognizing her efforts in maintaining the low case numbers we’ve been fortunate enough to experience.
“Somebody in our clinic had a t-shirt, and it had a picture of Dr Morrison in a Superman cape, and the caption was ‘What would Dr Morrison do?’ and I took a picture of it and sent it to her,” said Ms MacIsaac. “She’s making tough decisions, but we all agree that she’s doing an amazing job. I worked with her for years in Public Health, and PEI can trust her.”
One silver lining to appear since the pandemic began is an increase in the need for nurses in the public healthcare system. As a result, Island nursing graduates have more of an opportunity to stay on the Island, if that is their preference.
“We are constantly working with a nursing shortage, so having increased positions is wonderful,” said Ms MacIsaac. “The nursing career is a challenging, rewarding, dynamic career, so these people graduating will definitely be guaranteed jobs, and will have an exciting career.”
Another positive outcome is the response Islanders have to nurses and the work they do. Ms MacIsaac said the public has been very responsive, and very grateful for the work nurses do, and said that acknowledgement helps keep them going.
“We’re a large population of the healthcare system, and most nurses don’t need to have great praises sung,” she said. “We’re happy with the smile of a patient, or holding somebody’s hand as they pass away. That’s what we’re here for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.