The two COVID-19 testing clinics in western PEI will have extended hours on Friday due to a new cluster of cases in the Summerside area.
The O’Leary site at the O’Leary Health Centre will be open from 10 am to 4 pm for people while the testing clinic at Summerside’s Slemon Park opened at 8 am will remain open until 8 pm.
The Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) is urging anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested today and self-isolate until the results come back.
The request comes after the CPHO confirmed there was a cluster of three new positives cases of COVID-19 in the Summerside area on Feb. 25.
The individuals are three males in their 20s.
The cases are currently under investigation and contact tracing is underway, said the CPHO in a news release issued Thursday evening.
The release also said the CPHO will be providing a health briefing today.
Prince Edward Island has six active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 120 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:
new or worsening cough
shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
fever/chills
sore throat
runny nose, sneezing, congestion
headache
muscle/joint/body aches
feeling unwell/unusual tiredness
acute loss of sense of smell or taste
