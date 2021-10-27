Halloween is this week and just like last year everyone wants to see the little ghosts, ghouls and goblins enjoying the spooky season.
However, like everything else in the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic makes that tricky.
Here on PEI, door-to-door trick-or-treating will be allowed, but once again people are being asked to follow public health restrictions.
The province’s chief public health officer, Dr Heather Morrison, asked trick-or-treaters to be mindful when they could go out this Halloween, asking Islanders to keep gatherings small and plan for outdoor activities.
Last year, the CPHO was recommending for Halloween for people to take care when it comes to physical distancing and laying out treats on a table.
If families are thinking about taking their kids door-to-door this Halloween, here are some tips to keep in mind. Stay home if anyone feels sick, even if symptoms are mild. Don’t crowd doorways, wait your turn and give other trick-or-treaters space to leave before approaching. Stay outdoors as much as possible. Don’t sing or shout in exchange for Halloween candy. Keep hands clean, wash them frequently and use hand sanitizer.
For those handing out candy, don’t hand out treats if you’re experiencing any symptoms, hand out individually wrapped and pre-packaged treats, don’t use a communal candy bowl, use tongs to hand out treats and keep hands clean.
While health authorities recommend people to wear non-medical masks outdoors if physical distancing is not possible, people will have to make their own risk assessment on whether or not they want themselves or their families to wear masks this Halloween. However, costume masks don’t count. If individuals are planning to attend any indoor events, a Halloween mask is not proper protection. Nor should people wear a costume mask over a non-medical mask as it could make it hard to breath. Instead, it’s recommended people find way to incorporate a non-medical mask into their costume.
COVID or no COVID, let’s make this a happy and fun Halloween for everyone, so here are a few other safety tips that people should keep in mind.
Children should be accompanied by an adult, wear clothing that can easily be seen at night, should trick-or-treat in one well-known area and not wander into unknown neighbourhoods. All candy should be inspected by an adult to make sure that no one has tampered with it. Try avoiding masks by having children wear makeup, but if they do wear a mask, make sure it doesn’t interfere with their vision. Children should watch for moving vehicles when crossing streets and costumes should be short enough that the child will not trip. Trick-or-treaters should dress appropriately for the weather and carry a flashlight.
On Halloween, motorists should also be aware that children are out, so they should be driving with precaution.
Here’s to everyone having a happy and safe Halloween.
