The West Prince Senior Hockey League (WPSHL) was set to begin on Boxing Day, but as cases of COVID-19 increase in the province, opening date has been delayed to Jan. 8.
“I think it’s going to be cancelled, the way it’s going,” said Dwayne Handrahan, president of the WPSHL. “I’m hoping it’s not, fingers crossed, but I don’t want to get hopes up only to get shot down.”
Because of the increase of cases in the province, there is concern about the regulations on how many people can gather at one time. As of Dec. 17, multiple cohorts of 50 participants are permitted at a recreational facility over the span of a day, as long as physical distancing of 2m/6ft is maintained between different cohorts, and during short periods of interaction at shared areas like entry and exit points, washrooms, concession stands, and hallways.
Before the pandemic, the league brought in as many as 700 fans per game. In order to cover the costs associated with running the league, along with raising money for the local arenas, the operating model is dependent on having over 200 people in every night on a consistent basis.
This would be the second time the league has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-2021 season was also cancelled, while the last few weeks of the 2019-2020 season were cancelled following lockdown measures in the province when COVID-19 was first detected in PEI.
If the league is able to go ahead, four teams will be participating, the Tignish Aces, Tyne Valley Tornadoes, O’Leary Maroons, and Wellington Flyers.
“We thought we were going to have five, but we’re down to four, Alberton’s not coming in,” said Mr Handrahan. “Kirk Ramsay did a good job getting what he could, but all he could get was 12 players.”
A team needs at least 16 to 18 players in order to take part in the league, meaning the good-natured rivalry between the Alberton Regals and O’Leary Maroons is temporarily on hold.
This is Mr Handrahan’s first time taking on the role as president of the WPSHL, though he did play in the league as well. He said though he and two other members, Chase Dyment and Nathan Ellis, are new to the board, the other three members, Kirk Ramsay, Mike O’Halloran, Neil Arsenault, have been involved since the league was established in 2016.
Because of how quickly cases seem to be spreading, the safety of players and spectators alike come first, though is disappointed the league will potentially have to cancel for a second year in a row.
“The teams were good this year,” said Mr Handrahan. “There seem to be good players coming in, a lot of young people coming in from each community, it was good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.