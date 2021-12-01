“On Sunday afternoon, 24 March 1895, the news was flashed over the telephone wires to Charlottetown that the mail train had gone off the track near the pumping station near Crapaud and that the fireman and engineer were buried under the locomotive and, it was thought, they had been killed. Bad news always travels fast and this was no exception. Hundreds of people thronged the railway station and its vicinity to get the facts.”
- Daily Examiner,
March 25, 1895
The particulars of the disaster, as gleaned by The Examiner, from the trainmen and others who were on the scene are about as follows: The train left Cape Traverse about noon Sunday with the mails that had been brought over from Cape Tormentine, N.B. that morning. Conductor Gillis was in charge, with driver Nelson Armour and fireman Jeremiah Sweeney in the cab. The train was made up of engine and tender, a baggage car, postal and smoker combined, and a passenger coach. Beside the train hands, there were on board Mr. George Sharp, ticket agent, and Mr. Thomas Gillan, blacksmith foreman in the railway works. In the postal car were F. W. Gill and Joseph McCarey of the post office. Superintendent MacDonald with his son and daughter and Miss Anne Doyle were the sole occupants of the passenger coach.
Cow on the track
Nothing unusual occurred until coming to a sharp curve near the Creamery, and as they were rounding this curve the locomotive struck a cow that was on the track. Instead of the cow being thrown from the track by the cow-catcher, as is usually the case, she was in some way caught under the wheels of the locomotive, and was dragged some distance. The locomotive left the track, and turned end-for-end in the ditch. The whole train left the rails when the locomotive went off. The postal car jumped the track, falling on its side a few yards away. The tender and baggage car jumped the track on the opposite side. The passenger coach did not leave the track, but rested upon the sleepers.
As the locomotive was turning over, fireman Sweeney jumped and was thrown violently down, hurting himself badly. Notwithstanding his injuries, however, he promptly ran to the upturned cab to assist driver Armour, who was held fast, his feet having caught between the quadrant and running board. The heat and steam were flowing freely, the firehole being open and the gauge-clock broken. Fearing he would be scalded or burned to death, Armour began throwing snow into the firehole and had his hands scalded.
With all possible despatch, Superintendent MacDonald had medical men and a relief train on the scene within half an hour. When the relief train arrived, the injured men were transferred to it, after which the train left for the city. At the scene of the accident large numbers of people had already arrived on foot. The railway track was covered with people and the (train) bell was rung in order to get a clear road.
Worst smash-up ever
The smash-up was what the railway men called the worst disaster they had ever seen. From the place where the engine first struck the cow and was thrown off the track, the course it took was easily followed. For about fifty yards the engine ran along on the sleepers, splitting them and twisting the iron rails like wire. The locomotive, having gone off the embankment, ran its nose into the ground and then turned what is called a ‘heels-over-head’ somersault. The locomotive was terribly battered. When the steam escaped, quite a large hole had been melted in the snow. No description can give any idea of the manner in which these heavy cars were thrown about. How the men escaped was a question that puzzled a great many of those who were present.
The crowd which had assembled remained till a late hour watching the trainmen as they righted the cars and cleared the track. A number of amateur photographers were on the ground, and some very good pictures were obtained.
