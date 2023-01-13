A sighting of a lone coyote in O’Leary last week prompted the town to issue an advisory to residents.
Bev Shaw, O’Leary’s CAO, said the town received a couple of messages about the coyote from residents, who reported the animal looked sickly.
“There was concern the animal may not be healthy,” said Ms Shaw. “From the sightings, he appeared to be not in great condition.”
She contacted the province’s Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division, who said they would be monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the town made a post on their social media page about the sighting and showed a photo of a sign offering information on how people should handle an encounter with a coyote.
“We were posting the information just for public safety,” said Ms Shaw.
Ms Shaw said as far as she recalls the town has never received messages about coyote sightings in the limits of O’Leary before.
Garry Gregory, a wildlife biologist with the provincial Forests, Fish and Wildlife Division, said coyotes have a relatively robust population on PEI that is province wide.
“We get reports of sightings of coyotes from tip to tip across the province throughout the year and the vast majority of them are just that - sightings,” he said.
“Sometimes it could be just a sighting, but with what could be perceived as a problematic behaviour in a particular coyote that requires more investigation and follow up.”
On social media, there have been other recent posts about sightings of coyotes in the West Prince region, but there’s nothing to indicate this means an increase of coyotes in the area, said Mr Gregory.
“We tend to get a fair number of calls this time of year, and certainly in the next month or so, mostly because coyotes are ramping up into mating season and at that time of year they just can be more active,” he said. “We will see what the next month or so will bring in terms of numbers of calls and reports, but there’s nothing so far to suggest the numbers are elevated beyond what we will typically see.”
While anyone with a coyote concern can contact his department, Mr Gregory said not all sightings need to be reported.
“Seeing a coyote running across a back of a field or running across the road, or something like that, it’s something that could be noted, but doesn’t necessarily require follow up from Fish and Wildlife,” he said. “However, if you are seeing coyotes in the vicinity of your house on a consistent basis, that is something we would like to explore with the homeowner to see if intervention could be required or at least to elevate what might be going on.”
Mr Gregory said it’s important if anyone sees a coyote not to immediately run away, but to make yourself as big as possible and make a lot of noise.
Aware of the sighting in O’Leary, although it was a colleague who took the call, Mr Gregory said from the reports given it appears the coyote may have had mange - a skin disease that affects mammals and is caused by microscopic mites that burrow into the skin.
“There’s been mange present on PEI for several years, at least,” said Mr Gregory. “In the first few years, it was predominantly in red foxes. In the last several years we’ve been seeing it a bit more in coyotes.”
Again, Mr Gregory said people can contact Fish and Wildlife if someone spots a coyote that appears to have mange.
“We do track mange reports and then we elevate what the options may be, if there are any, kind of on a case by case bases,” he said.
