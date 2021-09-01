Creating awareness one piece at a time

One thing CJ Snyders-Couchman hopes Rainbow Studio, her new business based out of her home in Montrose, does is help bring awareness about DiGeorge Syndrome, commonly known as 22q11 Deletion Syndrome.
Originally, her business was started out of necessity. Ms Snyders-Couchman has no immune system, meaning she’s extremely susceptible to illness. When the COVID-19 pandemic came to PEI, her mother, Josephine Clements, made the decision to remove her from her job at Maple House Bakery in O’Leary to keep her safe.
“I would love to work at Maple House, because I miss all my friends,” said Ms Snyders-Couchman.
Frequent infections are one of the symptoms of 22q11 Deletion Syndrome. Others include poor muscle tone, delayed growth, learning delays, difficulty feeding, failure to gain weight or gastrointestinal problems, delayed development, such as delays in rolling over, sitting up or other infant milestones, and more. Ms Clements said there are about 186 symptoms in total.
Another symptom for Ms Snyders-Couchman is a lack of any cartilage in her ears, meaning she can’t wear a mask.
Combined with a lack of immune system, this means she can’t be in large public gatherings for her own safety.
Wanting to find something that would not only allow her to earn her own income, but also provide exercise for her hands and fine motor skills, Ms Snyders-Couchman started learning how to make resin art. Along with resin art, she also makes things like bookmarks, and prayer rocks.
“She needed a little help at first,” said Ms Clements. “You have to mix it, and you have to stir it the right way, so she had to learn a little bit. Then she started a business course at the ACL (Association for Community Living), and she did really good.”
Through the course, Ms Snyders-Couchman and her classmates learned things like how to market their product, how to create business cards, doing research into their business, and figuring out what to name their business.
“We called it the Rainbow Studio because whenever CJ would see a new doctor (when trying to get an official diagnosis), I would say ‘It’s just another colour to your rainbow, it’s just making you prettier’. Most of the kids that are older than CJ, or about her age, the testing wasn’t in Canada. We had to send the bloodwork to the States, and we were lucky that me and another doctor figured it out. My family doctor knew there was a problem genetically for five years, but we couldn’t get an answer. Now we want other people to know.”
Ms Snyders-Couchman received her official diagnosis just before her fifth birthday.
Ms Snyders-Couchman only recently opened Rainbow Studio, meaning not very many people know about her business yet, but that’s slowly changing. Rainbow Studio does have a social media page, enabling her to do online orders, and the hope is to expand the online component, not only through social media, but through websites that provide information about 22q11 Deletion Syndrome.
“We want to put a website on the back of bookmarks later on, telling them where they can find answers to my syndrome so they can get help too,” said Ms Snyders-Couchman. “I just want them to (know) that it’s going to a good cause, and it’s also to bring information with my syndrome, and to help people find out if they have it, so they’re not alone.”
