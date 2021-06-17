While the Children’s Magical Garden started out as a memorial, it quickly become something much more for Judy Morrissey Richard and her family.
In 2017, her oldest daughter Kristy Lynn Perry, and son-in-law Bobby Perry, had to go to Prince County Hospital to deliver her daughter Everly at 21 weeks because of complications. Unfortunately, Everly wasn’t strong enough, and passed away.
“That was our first grandchild, so I still get choked up to this day talking about it,” she said. “My way of dealing with it was to develop the garden that I put in the backyard.”
Work on the garden began in April 2018, located behind MJ’s Bakery and Caboose Café, and was completed by the time that year’s Irish Moss Festival rolled around. The Morrissey Richard family even held an event for the festival, a princesses and pirates tea party.
In the fall, the garden is decorated in the spirit of Halloween.
“Last year, we really had some fun with it,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “Because COVID wouldn’t allow us to have the big event, we held it over the course of a whole week, so the backyard was all lit up, and had these inflatables, and different displays. One night, my sister and I, and a friend of ours, dressed up in costume and hid amongst the displays. We were standing as if we were statues, but when a kid would get close to us we would go ‘Boo!’ The kids had a great time.”
The garden is usually open by the long weekend in May and stays open until Dec. 31. Completely fenced in, the garden features a variety of entertainment, including a sandbox in the shape of a pirate ship, a swing set and slide, a large abacus, and a new music wall.
Though residents know about the garden, this is the first year the garden has had a sign letting people know it’s there. Suggested two years ago by a judge from Communities in Bloom who was impressed by the garden, Ms Morrissey Richard said the decision to erect one was ultimately that of Mr and Ms Perry. This year, the Perry family decided they wanted a sign up, and one was created by Blaine Buchanan Signs.
Ms Morrissey Richard believes this is why the garden has been garnering more interest as of late.
Since its creation, the Children’s Magical Garden has been the setting for various fundraisers and events including a Christmas event in Everly’s memory that raises money for the maternity ward at Prince County Hospital, and one in the fall for the Children’s Wish Foundation. To date, the hospital fundraiser has raised over $20,000.
Ms Morrissey Richard choked up talking about how it feels knowing that much money has been raised. She said staff in the maternity ward, including Dr Hani Farag, who helped not only Ms Perry, but her sister, Jacqueline Palmer, as well.
“Two summers later (after Everly’s passing), our youngest daughter got pregnant,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “She got rushed in to Prince County Hospital, and the same thing was happening to her. Because of Dr Farag knowing Kristy Lynn’s situation, he was able to rush Jacqueline into surgery and save Jacqueline’s baby.”
As time goes on, Ms Morrissey Richard would like to host bigger fundraisers, and feels more money should be donated to Prince County Hospital. She pointed out how important the hospital is for the region, noting that there aren’t too many people in West Prince who weren’t born, or gave birth, at the hospital.
The garden isn’t just for the young, it’s for the young at heart as well. Ms Morrissey Richard’s mother and brother love coming to the garden, as do many residents.
“When we were finishing up getting things ready, there was a lady in her wheelchair scooter,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “She said ‘I feel like a kid again, I absolutely love it here’.”
