The board working towards building a community care facility in O’Leary has launched a capital campaign.
The Community Seniors Co-operative Ltd. (CSCL) is currently finalizing its funding application for a mortgage through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Cooperation’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund.
The estimated cost of the project is between $6 million and $8 million. The Town of O’Leary has put $275,000 towards the project, but having public financial support will strengthen the group’s application to CMHC.
That’s why the CSCL has launched a capital campaign to raise $500,000 over the next five months.
“It’s ambitious,” said Chair Sally Lockhart. “The reason we are thinking big, is because, the more we can raise, the less we have to borrow.”
The design of the building is currently being undertaken by SableArc in Charlottetown and the structure is being developed with the goal of a net zero energy consumption. The estimated size of the building will be 27,000 square feet with three levels of 9,000 square feet. The non-profit cooperative residence will include 50 licensed community care units, each unit housing one person and its own half bathroom. The facility is estimated to create 23 full-time jobs.
In addition, the CSCL will also be applying to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Sustainable Affordable Housing Program for support with the net-zero aspect of the facility.
Meanwhile, the CSCL has recently approached the town to make amendments to its official plan as well as their zoning and subdivision control (development) bylaw. The group is requesting a zoning change for two parcels of land where the group hopes to construct the new community care facility.
The location for the proposed three level community care facility is to be on land in behind the Scotiabank on Main Street.
The CSCL is asking council to rezone both parcels to Public Service and Institutional, from multi-family residential and commercial, to accommodate the new facility. Additionally, the council will have to make an amendment to the town’s Official Plan General and Future Land Use Map to designate a portion of one of the parcels from commercial to residential. As well, a change needs to be made to the zoning and subdivision control bylaw to allow for a height limit exemption.
O’Leary council organized a public meeting on recommendation from the town’s planning board on Nov. 18 to allow residents to offer comment on the rezoning matter. No members of the public were in attendance. The only ones present were councillors, board members of the CSCL and others working with the board on the project.
The town did receive three written submissions prior to the public meeting, one from the town’s planning board, another from the O’Leary Public Hall Company, who’s donated land to the project, and one letter from an area resident.
The O’Leary Planning Board supports the rezoning of the two parcels of land for the community care facility, calling the venture ‘an exciting and very beneficial project for the Town of O’Leary’.
The O’Leary Public Hall Company continues to support the project as well. The third letter saw a resident objecting to the rezoning and didn’t approve of having two community care facilities so close to Main Street, referring to the Lady Slipper Villa.
The CSCL says the community care facility is needed for the area, particularly as the population in West Prince continues to age.
“I’m just excited to see it happening,” said O’Leary councillor Judy MacIsaac at the public meeting. “I think we’re in a real need of a new community care facility.”
Video conferencing into the meeting, Deputy Mayor Darren MacKinnon said he’s glad to see the project slowly coming into fruition after many years in development and the facility will be a welcomed addition to the town.
“Many residents will benefit from this for years to come,” he said.
Mayor Eric Gavin said the facility will be great for his community.
“It’s also going to be a great economic spin off,” said the mayor, thinking of the jobs the facility will create. “I know this board has worked extremely hard for the last few years on this. On behalf of the council I would like to thank the board for the work they have done.”
At their next meeting, O’Leary council will begin the process of adopting the amendments, starting with the first two readings to amend the official plan and the subdivision bylaw, with the third readings to follow at another meeting. The readings have to be done over two separate meetings before the amendments can be adopted.
