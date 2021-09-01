Leonard Gallant, president of the PEI branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), is pleased with the update to masking requirements from the province’s recently released back to school plan for the 2021-2022 school year. CUPE represents employees like educational assistants, bus drivers, cleaners, and other school support staff.
When the plan was first released on Aug 23, masking for staff, students, and visitors was strongly recommended, but not required. That changed on Aug. 27, when it was announced that masks were now required for staff, students and visitors in all grades when moving through a school building, and may be removed when seated in classrooms.
Masks are also required for staff in classrooms in Grades K-6 when physical distancing is not possible, and are required for staff and students in all grades on school buses.
“Our concern was around the K-6, so it’s encouraging that they’re going to require (masks),” said Mr Gallant. “With the masking, it doesn’t alleviate all our concerns, but it definitely alleviates a lot of our concerns.”
Students aged 12 and under are of particular concern for the members of CUPE because these students are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this point in time.
Mr Gallant said he would prefer it if this year’s back to school plan was more similar to last year’s plan.
“At least until we get the higher percentages of vaccinations double dosed, and maybe when there’s a vaccination for children,” he said. “Our concern is the children, and the children taking it back home to parents, grandparents, and family members.”
Under the 2020-2021 plan, there was an increase in physical distancing, directional signage and increased hand washing and sanitizing stations, along with staggered recesses, lunch and arrival and departure times, cohorts which were kept as small as possible, while students in K-6 could wear masks in school when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and students in grades 7-12 were strongly encouraged to wear masks in school when physical distancing could not be maintained. School bus drivers, along with the people riding those buses were also strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
Unlike last year, cohorts are not required under low risk, ongoing public health measures. In enhanced public health measures where there is elevated risk, they are recommended in Grades K-6 for both staff and students during classroom learning, and breaks. Also under the enhanced public health measures, cohorting is not recommended for Grades 7-12 unless the school population is small enough that it can effectively be implemented.
Physical distancing is also not required under low risk measures, though preventing crowding in indoor common spaces like entrances, hallways, gymnasiums, and buses, is encouraged.
These updated measures will remain in place until October, as further assessments will be made at that time.
For Mr Gallant, the concern from CUPE isn’t just with the COVID-19 virus, but the variants of the virus, Delta in particular as it has proven to be twice as contagious and spreads faster than previous variants.
“Delta is going to be very serious, and as we see across the country, kids are getting sick, and unfortunately there are some deaths,” said Mr Gallant. “It’s not so much in our province yet, for the ICU beds and stuff like that, but this Delta variant could very well overwhelm our health system, so we have to be cautious about masking, and schools. We’ve got to be more cautious than we are.”
