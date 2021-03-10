Tignish’s recreation director isn’t sure what to call the new outdoor game at Bicentennial Park, apart from fun.
“It’s kind of a weird game,” said Tina Richard. “We had seen the (outdoor) crokinole game that somebody had made, but didn’t really have all the apparatuses for it, so we kind of made it between curling and crokinole.”
The ice surface is about 10 feet across, with a hole cut directly in the middle, with a blue ring and red ring painted on near the centre of the ice. It didn’t take long to build, but the warmer than usual weather in January made things difficult.
“It only took about four days to get it going once the weather was proper,” said Ms Richard. “We usually have that cold snap in January, but it just didn’t happen this year, so it was a little tough at that point to get it going.”
Ms Richard said there are no rules for how to play, and that people can play however they want. She explained how she and her family use a point system. Each person has three frozen jugs, and if a person gets their jug in the hole, they get two points. If no one manages this, the person with the jug closest to the centre gets one point.
The hope was to have the game ready for the town’s winter carnival, but following the rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent increase in social distancing regulations, that had to be cancelled. This didn’t stop the recreation department from building the ice game.
“We only had it going for about three days, but it had seen a lot of use in those three days, along with our new ice surface over at the rink,” said Ms Richard.
The new ice surface she’s referencing is the one at the old tennis courts, next to the arena. Ms Richard said that ice surface was created for the teens in the area who wanted to shoot pucks, but weren’t able to at the Centennial Park ice surface over concerns a younger child might get hurt.
The hope is to have the game at the park next winter as well.
While the pandemic has limited what activities people can safely do, Ms Richard has noticed one big change.
“I think we’ve spent more time outside this year because of COVID than what we would usually spend outside in the winter,” she said. “Usually I have a hard time getting people outside to do things, but I’ve had no issue (this year). People are out snowshoeing, people are out skiing, and building forts, and those types of things we used to do as kids that I haven’t seen kids do as much until this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.