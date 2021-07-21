Alberton Fire Department had to temporarily block off a portion of Main Street late Friday afternoon due to damaged telecommunication lines that were hanging over the road.
The department had the corner of Church Street to Poplar Street portioned off, as lines once attached to a pole in front of the CIBC to another pole in front of the Alberton Pharmacy dangled across the street.
Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Graham said according to eye witnesses the damaged was caused when a boat hauler went through Main Street and caught the wires.
The fire department was waiting for a crew from the Department of Transportations to arrive to continue to block off the street until Maritime Electric was on scene to make sure the area was safe.
“Effectively, Main Street will be shut down until they come and ensure us its electrically safe,” said Mr Graham.
