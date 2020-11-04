For the last few years Ruby Arsenault has hosted an open house at the Tignish ER Centre in the lead up to Remembrance Day to raise money for the local poppy fund.
“I always try to give back to the poppy fund each year because about five or six years ago my mom needed hearing aids, and, as you know, they’re very expensive, and there’s not a whole lot of financial assistance for seniors, but the Legion gave her $500 from the poppy fund because she was married to a veteran,” explained Ms Arsenault. “That really meant a lot to me.”
That’s when she started hosting the open houses at the Tignish ER Centre, where she works as a facilitator, the centre pleased to do their part to fundraise for the poppy fund and give back.
“It’s not Earth shattering and I don’t make huge money, but even a couple hundred of bucks I’m sure goes a long way to help somebody,” said Ms Arsenault.
However, this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Arsenault, with help from her mother Marie, has opted to organize an online auction instead with proceeds still going to the area’s poppy fund.
Up on the auction block is Ms Arsenault’s famous lemon bundt cake with drizzled glaze and a poppy bird feeder. Her mother is auctioning off her homemade War Cake with brown sugar sauce along with a copy of the book In Flanders Field. If anyone is curious, a War Cake is a cake that was made in the 1940s with indigents available at the time, often raisins, molasses and flour.
Both auctions are in memory of Ms Arsenault’s late father, Ernest Doucette, a private who served in Italy during the Second World War.
Ms Arsenault loves speaking about her father. During the open house she showcases his medals, photos, postcards and other mementos.
The Palmer Road resident first joined the Prince Edward Island Highlanders and then he became a member of the Cape Breton Highlanders. He lied about his age to enlist and was only 15 when he joined.
“He was the youngest boy of a very poor family,” said Ms Arsenault. “He lost his father when he was four-years-old, so when he and his brother both enlisted... it was so they could send those paycheques home.”
But her father was also proud to serve and fight for his country, only the grim reality of war sunk in quickly when her father landed in Italy.
“He served there for a few years, in the trenches, and it was dirty and muddy and cold and a lot of the times you didn’t have a lot of food,” said Ms Arsenault.
Her father was sent to England after he developed pneumonia to recover before being sent back to the trenches. Then he was injured when he walked on an underground mine.
“It blew up right away,” said Ms Arsenault. “His leg was on fire and he was panicking.”
Luckily, a water truck drove by and another soldier, a friend from Miminegash, grabbed him and took the grenades from his coat.
Her father was sent back to England to a war hospital and was eventually sent back home. But her father came close to losing his leg if not for being prescribed a new drug, penicillin, while at the war hospital, which ended up saving the limb. Although, the leg was never the same again.
In a strange, haunting way, the underground mine also turned out to be a blessing in disguise. When he first landed in Italy, her father got down on his knees and asked God if He saved him he would go home and look after his mother.
“When he got injured by the underground mine, he got word in England days later that the troops (he was serving with) got killed in the trench,” said Ms Arsenault. “He always looked after his mother.”
Her father met and married Ms Arsenault’s mother in the 1950s. But her father, who died when Ms Arsenault was 16, didn’t talk much about the war with his daughter.
“I never got to ask a lot of the questions I wanted to ask and sometimes I knew it was a tender subject,” she said. “When you come home alive, you have remorse.”
She does remember him shining his medals each year and waving at him while he marched in the local Remembrance Day parade. She also remembers how her father and his comrades would hug openly and they always had tears in their eyes.
“I only learned later in life why they were always crying,” she said. “They went to war as boys and returned home as men. They faced the unbearable so we can live freely today.”
Although they might not be comfortable talking about their whole experience, Ms Arsenault said people shouldn’t be afraid to ask a veteran a question.
“I think they feel humbled and touched when people ask them,” she said.
Ms Arsenault also encouraged everyone to purchase a poppy this year for Remembrance Day.
“Take sometime to always remember what so people went through for us to have freedom today and maybe we should respect our freedoms a little bit more,” she said.
The online auction is available on the social media page for the Tignish ER Centre and runs until Nov. 8.
