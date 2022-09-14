“History presents few sadder chapters than that relating to witch prosecutions during the fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. Just how many innocent persons went to the stake and the gallows as a result of a cycle of silly superstitions may never be known, but those who investigated the subject place the number in the millions.”
“The Guardian,” Legends of P. E. I. by Uncle Joe, 24 February 1949.
“Belief in witchcraft was quite common among the early settlers of this Island, especially among Scottish emigrants who hailed from the western islands of their native Scotland. The tragic story of the slaying of a witch at Belfast, P. E. Island is a tale almost unknown to this generation. It has been translated from the Gaelic language and runs like this.”
“A man by the name of Sandy Show declared he was bewitched by an elderly woman who, he claimed, had intercourse with his satanic majesty, the Devil. Show further stated that this woman had often been seen skipping over the plains in the form of a rabbit. If the rabbit was wounded, the wound would appear on the witch’s body even though she had never left her fireside. At other times the witch had been seen trailing the clouds astride an ordinary broom. Some few settlers at Belfast blamed the woman for interfering with their milk, contending that she abstracted the essence of virtue, leaving it no better than whey-skim milk.”
Witch Put to the Test
“These and other false accusations were laid against this harmless old creature ‘till a group of lawless citizens condemned her to death. There was no regular trial, as was the case with witches of Salem, Massachusetts; and the wretched woman was dragged from her cabin and ‘put to the test’ by having her big toe and thumbs tied crosswise and then tossed into the river. If she floated the proof of guilt was conclusive. On the other hand, if she sank, she was innocent; but, of course, she was drowned and her fate was sealed either which way. The rest of the evidence by which this woman was condemned is too ridiculous to repeat.”
“The killing of a witch at Belfast, P. E. Island may be only a myth, as the story never before has been published; so, for that reason, the writer, Uncle Joe, has placed it among the legends of Prince Edward Island.”
