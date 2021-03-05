While progress might be slow, Monique Arsenault feels Canada is moving in the right director when it comes towards equality among the sexes.
“You see a lot of women in politics and higher end jobs,” said the director of Le Conseil Rév.S.-É.-Perrey inc. “We might not be at the end of the road, but we’re on the right track.”
This makes her feel good about the future.
“I think women do deceive a fair chance at different roles or any positions,” she said. “They should be able to do anything they want to do.”
Le Conseil Rév.S.-É.-Perrey inc will be participating in a national event to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. Those interested, are being asked to join Le Conseil Rév.S.-É.-Perrey inc at Centre Acadien de Prince-Ouest in DeBlois for a walk outside in honour of International Women’s Day. The event is being organized around the country by the Alliance des Femmes de la Francophonie Canadienne (AFFC) in collaboration with six other groups, including Action-Femmes Île-du-Prince-Édouard, as a pan-Canadian virtual mobilization for pay equity.
“We were asked to join in to have own little walking group here,” said Ms Arsenault. “They are asking people to do it virtually because a lot of provinces are in different lockdown modes, so they are asking everybody who is going to walk to take a picture then hashtag it on their site.”
People are being asked to register for the walk due to COVID-19 public health restrictions by contacting Le Conseil Rév.S.-É.-Perrey inc.
The walk begins at 3: 30 pm and all participants will receive a free winter tuque.
“We usually take part in different provincial activities just to show we’re up here on the map as well,” said Ms Arsenault. “We thought there would be a lot of people who would participate in this.”
