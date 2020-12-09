While Christmas is the main holiday of the western society, the month of December also features a variety of internationally marked holidays as well.
Dec. 8 for example, is Bohdi Day, a Buddhist holiday commemorating the day the historical Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama, experienced enlightenment, also known as bodhi in Sanskrit and Pali, thus achieving Nirvana. While all sects of Buddhism commemorate this event, services and traditions among these sects vary. Some observe the event through additional meditation, study of the Dharma, chanting of Buddhist texts (sutras), or performing kind acts towards other beings, while some Buddhists celebrate with a traditional meal of tea, cake, and readings.
In Hinduism, the modern celebration of Pancha Ganapati has been observed since 1985, which honours Lord Ganesh, the patron of Arts and Guardian of Culture. The five day celebration runs from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, and during each of the five days a special sadhana (spiritual discipline) is focused on by the entire family. In the main living room of the home, a shrine is created and decorated in the spirit of the occasion, and a large wooden or bronze statue of Lord Pancha Ganapati is placed in the centre.
The idea is for family members work together in forgiveness and good spirit, and “bring Lord Ganesh’s blessings of joy and harmony into five realms of their lives, welcoming in a wider circle of their lives each day: family, friends, associations, culture, and religion.”
In Judaism, Hanukkah (also spelled as Chanukah or Hanukah) is an eight day celebration that can fall anywhere between November and January, depending on the year. This year it runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18. The festival commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. According to the Talmud, one of Judaism’s most central texts, Jews who took part in the re-dedication witnessed what they believed to be a miracle. There was only enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day, the flames continued to burn for eight nights, giving them time to find a fresh supply. In a typical ceremony, blessings are recited and traditional Hanukkah foods such as potato pancakes known as latkes and jam-filled donuts known as sufganiyot are fried in oil. Other customs of the festival include playing with dreidels and exchanging gifts.
Yald-Night is a Iranian celebration observed on Dec. 21, and celebrates the victory of light and goodness over darkness and evil. According to Persian mythology, Mithra (the god of the sun, justice, contract, and war in pre-Zoroastrian Iran) was born at dawn on 22 December to a virgin mother, and he symbolizes light, truth, goodness, strength, and friendship. In modern times, Persians celebrate Yalda by staying up late or all night, a practice known as Shab Chera , which means ‘night gazing’. Fruits and nuts are eaten, particularly pomegranates and watermelons. The red colouring of these fruits invokes the crimson hues of dawn and symbolize Mithra.
Whatever holiday you celebrate this month, here’s hoping it’s a wonderful one.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.