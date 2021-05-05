The West Prince Dental Clinic has welcomed two new staff members to its team.
Dr Motaz Jad joined the practice in August 2020 after completing the Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree at Dalhousie University. Prior to his studies at Dalhousie, Dr Jad achieved his Bachelor of Science from Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario.
Dr Jad had visited PEI twice, once in 2019 and again in January 2020, while looking for work and spent time at the West Prince practice in Woodstock.
“Even before COVID, I chose to come here,” he said. “There was something about the Island I liked. Something about an island that felt secure. The decision awarded me even before I came. So when the first bubble opened, I hopped over in July.”
The 29-year-old said he loves his new job at the busy dental clinic.
“I love my patients,” he said. “They’re awesome.”
Dental hygienist Kamryn Shea completed the Dental Hygiene Program from the Canadian National Institute of Health in Ottawa last spring and has been working at the West Prince Dental Clinic covering a term position since August.
“Everyone is really nice,” said Ms Shea. “The staff are all friendly and the patients are great too.”
Originally from Miminegash, the 21-year-old said it was great to be able to find work close to home.
“I lucked out,” she said. “I was pretty fortunate to get a job up west.”
Owner Dr Robyn Ramsay and her staff are happy to have both Dr Jad and Ms Shea as part of the team at the West Prince Dental Clinic.
