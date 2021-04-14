The president of a group working to build a new centralized curling club in West Prince calls the proposed facility a ‘win-win’ for the region.
“I think it would be a great addition to the West Prince community,” said Clair Sweet of West Prince Curling Inc.
The steering committee is comprised of members from both the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O’Leary and Western Curling Club in Alberton.
Both curling clubs are aging. O’Leary is over 40 years old and Alberton is over five decades old. And both need serious investments to upgrade aging equipment at the facilities.
“The buildings themselves have been kept up-to-date, but its our ice making equipment that needs to be replaced,” said Mr Sweet.
Neither club have the finances to make those necessary upgrades and the group feels building a newer facility is the right course of action. The hope is also by merging and building a new centralized facility the combine clubs will not only be able to keep members, but attract new ones.
“Both memberships have been up and down at both clubs over the last number of years and we feel it would be more feasible to try to operate one club between the two areas and serve all of West Prince, from Lennox Island to Tignish,” said Mr Sweet, emphasizing the new club would be for the whole region, not just O’Leary and Alberton. “We think it will attract a lot of members to come back to curling and new members to try curling and maybe even help to draw new residents to the area.”
The proposed design of the new modern facility will see a four ice sheet curling club constructed with a large viewing area, restaurant, offices and washrooms. The estimated cost for the project is $5 million.
The plan is to build the new curling club across from the Mill River Resort, with the resort donating land for the project.
The design of the club will allow the building to be used year round, with the resort being able to use the multi-use viewing area as an additional venue during the off season.
“That makes it more feasible to undertake such a project,” said Mr Sweet. “It can be used year round instead of five or six months in the winter.”
Mill River Resort President Geoffrey Irving said the proposed curling club is a great opportunity to introduce a new community assist to the region.
“Representatives from the two curling clubs approached us awhile back with an idea of consolidating the rinks into one centrally located facility and they thought Mill River was a good fit,” he said. “We felt fortunate they approached us and we’re trying all we can to support it and to help them get the project off the ground.”
Mr Irving said the resort feels the curling club could be a key piece of infrastructure to attract winter tourism to West Prince.
“As a four star, four season resort, we definitely wanted to support that,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
West Prince Curling Inc has recently sent proposals to both the provincial and federal governments in hopes of securing funding for the project. The plan also includes selling the two former clubs and using the funds from the sale towards the cost of the new facility.
Mr Sweet said everybody is excited for the new facility and the potential benefits it could bring to the area.
“We feel it’s a win-win for the region,” he said.
