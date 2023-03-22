Develop West Prince is seeking to collaborate with Town of Alberton in order to increase economic opportunities in the municipality.
Through part of its strategic planning process that took place in 2022, Develop West Prince recognized housing as a big need in the region, particularly in the rural towns themselves.
The non-profit organization also conducted a survey to get a better understanding of the community and the issues present, culminating in a release of its needs assessment report.
“We’re out doing the rounds, communicating with municipalities and other organizations to share some of the findings and see if there are any partners or individuals who are interested in working with Develop West Prince to help alleviate some of the recommendations that came from the report,” said Jordan MacDonald, executive director of Develop West Prince.
Mr MacDonald said the report noted that student housing remains a challenge, and though the West Prince campus of Holland College continues to grow, there isn’t necessarily places for students to stay if they don’t want to travel from other areas.
The report also noted single adults in West Prince aren’t necessarily accommodated because houses are dedicated more toward families, and a single person style home is typically more for seniors. This means a single parent who, for example, has either part time or full custody of children, might have more trouble finding a home that’s affordable to them.
The study also highlighted the need for more housing for people trying to leave their home because it was unsafe because of family violence, as well as housing for people dealing with mental health, and addictions. It noted how there isn’t a lot of opportunities in the region with regard to housing that have the supports for people to transition out of institutional care or more serious treatment options.
“Mainly, what the needs assessment is hopefully going to be used for is a development tool for private developers, community organizations, municipalities, and the province to support future development of housing in the area,” said Mr MacDonald. “It also seeks to inform local policy around housing and general directions and provide some insights and uncover the factors that are leading to some of the housing challenges in our community.”
The full 67 page assessment is available on the Develop West Prince website.
Mr MacDonald said it’s not in the mandate of Develop West Prince to own or operate buildings over a long-term period of time. The organization’s mission is to work with communities and not-for-profit organizations as an advocate, driver, and collaborator that fosters growth and prosperity, facilitating strategic infrastructure regional initiatives.
The organization is hoping to have some community round-tables or concept development meetings.
“We hope to have an opportunity to work with either the municipality or another champion group to host an evening session where members of the public can come to talk about housing, what they’d like to see with regard to housing in the local area,” said Mr MacDonald.
Develop West Prince also receives some funding to have a consultant come up and create a conceptual drawing of what that housing could look like.
“If somebody said ‘We want to put a tiny home development on this piece of land,’ we could have an architect draw up what that might possibly look like so people could visualize that and do an initial costing,” said Mr MacDonald.
The hope is to spread these information sessions around western PEI based on localized need, or what makes sense based on the population or needs assessment.
Deputy mayor Blair Duggan asked if the council chamber would be a suitable venue for the information session in Alberton. Mr MacDonald said it would be. Dates and times for information sessions will be posted on the Develop West Prince website, along with its social media pages.
Tracy Pineau, housing project coordinator for Develop West Prince, said there have been conversations with Habitat for Humanity, and the organization is very interested in coming to the western region.
She explained Habitat for Humanity continues to build new houses, they also work on abandoned homes as well.
“We’ve had a lot of discussion with them, and they’re very much looking forward to coming up west,” said Ms Pineau. “If anybody is interested, or know of anybody that has cheaper land, or donated land, or even a house that’s run down and don’t know what to do with it, Habitat will gladly help out and see what they can do.”
Mr MacDonald asked if the town has any aspirations regarding housing.
“We’re working on a couple of initiatives with the land base or plot availability,” said Mr Duggan.
