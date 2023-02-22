Plans to amend Alberton’s development bylaw will not be happening.
During the town’s monthly council meeting on Feb. 13, Deputy Mayor Blair Duggan said the town will not be proceeding as planned on the matter after hearing back from the provincial government.
Alberton’s chief administration officer noted how she sent the amendment to be critiqued to ensure everything was worded properly.
“They came back the same day we were supposed to have the public meeting and were like ‘Wait, don’t have this meeting because we want to discuss this’,” said Donna Thomson. “They got in touch with Greg, talked to him, our planner, and it came back that they would not recommend approving the amendment.”
The amendment to the bylaw was initially proposed in Sept. 2022 following a request from a person wanting to develop a parcel of land on Lorne Street.
The plan was to have three single unit dwellings on three lots, one dwelling per lot. Because the parcel is zoned as agricultural, it would need to be rezoned as residential. The parcel also consists of two lots, but in order to start building, would need to be subdivided into three lots, but the three divided lots don’t meet the size requirements listed in the town’s development bylaw, and agricultural zones can’t be subdivided from any existing parcel of land more than two lots.
When the proposal to subdivide the lots was made, Ms Thomson said the idea behind having agricultural land was to try and retain some green space within the community, but the problem with that is there’s so little residential space left, agricultural land seems to be the only additional land to use, and no new builds can happen because of that.
Another issue right is the fact that the parcel of land isn’t connected to the town’s sewer line. If homes were built on the lots in their current state, a septic tank would need to be installed for each house because agricultural zoned land doesn’t connect to the town’s sewer line.
“Their recommendation was that it be rezoned to single residential,” said Ms Thomson. “I told him the cost was very high to run the sewer line for both us and people, and that was the end of that decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.