Plans for a new trail system in Alberton are on hold for now because the route needs to be changed.
Town council needs to sort out which streets are on town property, and which ones are on provincial property.
“We want to make sure we’re in the street limits, like the older streets, the cross streets that used to be Pine, Jupiter, and Spruce, I think they were called,” said Donna Thomson, Alberton’s chief administrative officer during council’s October meeting. “They’re overgrown, so if we’re getting a guy in to mulch and go through there, we want to make sure we’re on our own property that we own.”
These are cross streets that would run from College Street across to Argyle Street, and Argyle Street across to Poplar Street. These streets don’t appear to be on any current maps of the town owned by the province.
Ms Thomson said the last time they were on a map was at some point in the 1900s.
Councillor Micheal Murphy asked if these streets would be incorporated into the trail system. Ms Thomson confirmed they would.
