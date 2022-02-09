From the smell of diesel fumes coming from the engines of idling trucks, and the stress and anxiety to human and animal alike caused by the never ending sounds of horns honking, the so-called “Freedom Convoy” has been disrupting the lives of citizens in Ottawa’s downtown core.
This is no longer a protest. This is an occupation, and it’s one that gives off the impression of a toddler throwing a tantrum over not being able to do something because it’s not safe, like putting their hand on a hot burner. While they might be nothing more than a fringe group, they’re giving truckers everywhere a bad reputation.
Over the most recent weekend, police and Bylaw Services officers have issued more than 450 tickets for infractions including excessive noise, use of fireworks, failure to drive in marked lane, red light violations, driving through a No Truck Route, seatbelt violations, driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk, obstructed license plate, failure to produce documents, stunt driving, suspended license, and no insurance.
Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has called the force’s response to the protest a success because there have been no riots, no injuries, and no deaths. He’s completely ignoring in increased reports of harassment, homophobia, vandalism, and assault that have also occurred in the downtown core stemming from this very protest.
This in turn has led to accusations of a racial double standard in how police have handled things up to this point. Some have said police would have been better prepared for the convoy had they not from the start treated this as a peaceful protest. For comparison, in November 2020 when a group blocked an intersection protesting the acquittal of an Ottawa police officer in the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi. In that case, the protesters were described as being “moved on with weapons after 36 hours of blocking an intersection.”
Sloly claimed the two situations are different and he doesn’t see a connection with the scale, size and nature of what police are currently facing with the convoy protest. Really? Because the fact that even unions in this country are saying Ottawa Police handled this poorly says otherwise.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada in the National Capital Region commented on the matter, noting how “As an activist union, we have held and participated in countless human rights protests in Ottawa over the years. Yet, we have rarely — if ever — seen protesters being treated with the same deference and friendliness the Ottawa police showed those in attendance over the weekend.”
We get it, some people don’t like these vaccine mandates, but a protest like this to try and force the federal government’s hand when the provincial government is responsible for most of them is nothing more than ignorant, dense, absurd, the list goes on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.