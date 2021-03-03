Many years ago a young nurse had a patient named Eileen. She was one of her first patients and was a person who was totally helpless.
“A cerebral aneurysm (broken blood vessels in the brain) had left her with no conscious control over her body,” the nurse wrote.
As near as the doctors could tell Eileen was totally unconscious, unable to feel pain and unaware of anything going on around her. It was the job of the hospital staff to turn her every hour to prevent bedsores and to feed her twice a day through a stomach tube. Caring for her was a thankless task.
“When it’s this bad,” an older student nurse told her, “you have to detach yourself emotionally from the whole situation.”
As a result more and more Eileen came to be treated as a thing, a vegetable ...
But the young student nurse decided she could not treat this person like the others had. She talked to Eileen, sang to her, encouraged her and even brought her little gifts. One day when things were especially difficult and it would have been easy for the young nurse to take her frustrations out on the patient, she was especially kind to Eileen. It was Thanksgiving Day and the nurse said to her, “I was in a cruddy mood this morning because it was supposed to be my day off. But now that I’m here, I’m glad. I wouldn’t have wanted to miss seeing you on Thanksgiving. Do you know this is Thanksgiving?”
Just then the telephone rang, and as the nurse turned to answer it, she quickly looked back at the patient.
“Suddenly Eileen was looking at me ... crying,” she wrote. “Big damp circles stained her pillow and she was shaking all over.”
This was the only human emotion Eileen had ever shown any of them, but it was enough to change the whole attitude of the hospital staff toward her.
Not long afterward Eileen died. The young nurse closed her story saying, “I keep thinking about her. It occurred to me that I owe her an awful lot. Except for Eileen, I might never know what it’s like to give myself to someone who can’t give back.”
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. I Corinthians 13:4-7
Dave London,
Murray River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.