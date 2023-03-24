Trish Altass

Since being elected in 2019 as the MLA for District 23, Trish Altass has served as the Opposition Critic for Health and Wellness, the Opposition Critic for Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, the Official Opposition Whip, chaired the Special Committee on Poverty and made successful amendments to the Health Services Act, the Police Act and the Employment Standards Act and tabled paid sick leave legislation.

“While I’m very proud of the work I’ve done, many people continue to struggle to have affordable housing or having access to primary health care, so there’s a lot more work to do and I hope I can continue with this work,” she said.

