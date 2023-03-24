Since being elected in 2019 as the MLA for District 23, Trish Altass has served as the Opposition Critic for Health and Wellness, the Opposition Critic for Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, the Official Opposition Whip, chaired the Special Committee on Poverty and made successful amendments to the Health Services Act, the Police Act and the Employment Standards Act and tabled paid sick leave legislation.
“While I’m very proud of the work I’ve done, many people continue to struggle to have affordable housing or having access to primary health care, so there’s a lot more work to do and I hope I can continue with this work,” she said.
The incumbent Green Party candidate said it has been an incredible honour representing her riding of Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke.
“I’ve really gotten to know so many people in the community, volunteer at different events and organizations and just learn about the different needs of this diverse district,” she said.
Without a doubt, the number one issue in this election will be health care, said Ms Altass.
“At almost every door, I’m hearing about concerns on accessing primary health care services, our overrun ERs and hospitals, where we have many people in the hospital waiting for long-term care and the pressure that puts on our system,” she said. “People are very concerned about the doctors who are choosing to leave PEI, so not just those who are retiring, but who are choosing to leave to practice somewhere else because our health care system here on the Island.”
Ms Altass said political interference is hurting PEI’s health care system and that needs to change.
“When we are not listening to our health care professionals, when the experts who are on the board (Health PEI) are not able to put forth an evidence base comprehensive plan for the long-term well-being of our health care system without the minister or the premier stepping in and making changes or decisions without consultation, it’s very difficult to address these systemic and interconnecting issues that we are facing in our health care system.”
Ms Altass said the province needs to look at their hiring practices in the health care sector too.
“We need to simplify the process because right now it takes weeks or months for a doctor to go through the process and we know by the time that happens many of them are choosing to work else where,” she said. “So simplifying those processes would be another way to really improve our recruitment effort, but even more important than recruitment, is making sure we are retaining the doctors we all ready have.”
She said too often doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are not being listened to and they are not feeling supported enough in their practices.
“We have to do anything we can to retain the fantastic health care professionals that we have,” she said. “If we keep recruiting and recruiting but can’t retain them than we are just spinning our wheels and we’re never make progress.”
Ms Altass said the best thing about politics is having one on one conversations with Islanders.
“Where you get to hear all sort of different ideas and experiences and really understand how legislation and policy decisions impact day to day lives of Islanders,” she said. “Hearing from people whose lives have been directly impacted by the work we have done is incredibly moving and just humbling to know you are making a difference.”
For her, that’s why she ran to be an MLA in the first place.
“I really what to do everything I can to ensure Islanders are able to live with health and dignity today, tomorrow and in the future,” she said. “Knowing you made a difference in the lives of people in your district and all over the Island. It’s just so inspiring and keeps me going everyday.”
