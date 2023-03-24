For the NDP candidate for District 23 Tyne Valley - Sherbrooke, her decision to run wasn’t a why but a who.
“Dr. Herb Dickieson, who is running for District 25, asked me a few years ago to run,” said Carol Rybinski. “At the time I said I didn’t think I’d be brave enough to throw my hat in the ring.”
However, the small business owner from Tyne Valley has since had experience of being the president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the PEI Business Women’s Association.
“Those experiences, and some great role models, made me feel I too wanted to contribute, and that I could,” she said. “When Herb asked again this time around I actually felt excited about the opportunity.”
Ms Rybinski said the NDP platform and policies align well with her personal values and beliefs.
“When my family and I moved to PEI in 2008, I was so touched by the kindness and community mindedness of the folks here,” she said. “I think that is what the NDP is all about - raising people up, being inclusive, taking care of each other. Everyone deserves the best possible chance to live a happy and productive life. Everyone deserves a place at the table.”
From discussions with folks in her district, health care is on top of everyone’s mind.
“Nurses, doctors and other health care professionals, our neighbors, are overworked and hospitals are underfunded,” she said. “We know that many Islanders can’t get a doctor. We have to support our health care professionals, and attract doctors, nurses and other health care workers to PEI. We need services in the city centers, and rurally.”
She said she believes Michelle Neill and the NDP are committed to working on this issue.
“As am I, and the New Democrats will fight for Islanders’ access to health care, no matter where you live on PEI,” she said.
While health care is definitely the number one issue in this election, Ms Rybinski said the rising cost of groceries, gas and everything else that families need are outstripping a person’s paycheque.
“Folks are having to make tough decisions and people are worried about what’s next,” she said. “Folks on fixed incomes have told me once milk or eggs reach a certain cost they won’t buy them. It’s heartbreaking.”
There’s also the issue of housing.
“Younger folks can’t afford to buy, or rent, if a home or rental unit is even available,” said Ms Rybinski. “People are having to make some worrying choices. We need access to good paying jobs, health care and housing.”
While new to politics, and doesn’t necessarily expected to win, Ms Rybinski wants to help raise awareness of the NDP and their platform.
“I’d like folks in District 23, and the rest of the Island, to see that Michelle Neill and the New Democrats have a plan,” she said. “They will work hard to make practical changes that make life better for everyone, and they’ll fight for Islanders, no matter where you live on PEI.”
